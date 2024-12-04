Logan Reider sets records as U of S Huskies Women’s basketball dominate WolfPack

Jaime Lammerding

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

Saturday was a historical night for University of Saskatchewan women’s basketball player Logan Reider as she led the Huskies to a 96-36 defeat over the hometown Thompson Rivers University WolfPack.

The third-year Education student recorded 40 points, sinking 11-three point shots, three two-pointers and a single free-throw to etch her name into the record books.

Both the 40-point total and the 11 three-pointers set a new record for a regular season, single-game total for the Huskies program, while also tying U Sports records.

The Huskies also turned in a dominant performance on Friday night, trouncing the Wolfpack 100-28, with Tea DeMong scoring a game-high 29 points.

With the wins, Saskatchewan improves to 6-2 on the season and sits third in the Canada West Prairie Division.

The men’s team also took on the WolfPack, but were on the opposite side of the score.

In Saturday’s action, the teams were tied 34-34 at the halfway point, but Thompson Rivers turned up the heat in the second half to win 75-62.

Lead scoring for that game was a three-way tie with Saskatchewan’s Emmanuel Bonsu and Easton Thimm, as well as the Wolfpack’s Asher Mayan all recording 18 points.

The previous night, the Huskies outscored the Wolfpack in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overcome their deficit as they went on to lose 92-84, with Bonsu scoring a team-high 16 points for the Dogs.

Saskatchewan will head into the winter break with an 0-8 record.

The Huskies and the Wolfpack also met on the volleyball court, this time in Saskatoon.

It was a sweep on the men’s side as Saskatchewan won 3-1 (22-25, 25-20, 25-17 and 25-23) on Saturday night, as well as 3-2 (26-24, 20-25, 25-23, 22-25 and 15-10) on Friday night.

Jefferson Morrow and Emmett Graham each had 15 kills in the first match, while Graham earned 25 kills in the second.

The wins improve Saskatchewan’s record to 6-4, placing the Huskies fifth in Canada West.

On the women’s side, Saskatchewan lost in three-straight sets on both Saturday (21-25, 20-25 and 22-25) and Friday (15-25, 22-25 and 14-25).

Keely Anderson led the Huskies in kills on both nights, recording 11 and 10, respectively.

The losses drop the Dogs to a 3-7 record, leaving them in 11th place in Canada West.

Over at Merlis Belsher Place, the Huskies men’s hockey team picked up back-to-back wins against the visiting MacEwan Griffins.

In Saturday’s game, the Huskies held a narrow 3-2 lead after the first period, but went on a seven-goal scoring spree in the final two periods to claim a 10-2 victory.

Liam Keeler and Ben Tkachuk led Saskatchewan with a pair of goals each, while Carter Stebbings, Keaton Sorensen, Vince Loschiavo, Justin Ball, Chantz Petruic and Raphael Pelletier added singles. Roddy Ross made 21 saves on 23 shots in net for the win.

The night before, Ross recorded his first shutout of the 2024-25 campaign, stopping all 22 shots faced, as the Huskies won 6-0.

Loschiavo picked up the hat trick in the game, while Dawson Holt, Sorensen and Keeler each scored once.

Saskatchewan is now second in the Canada West East Division with a 12-4-0 record.

Meanwhile, in women’s hockey action, the Huskies will head into the winter break on a high with the team picking up its first wins of the season.

Saskatchewan netminder Colby Wilson recorded shutouts in both games against the host Griffins, stopping 23 shots in a 3-0 win on Saturday, as well as 27 shots in a 1-0 overtime victory Friday.

In Saturday’s game, Brooklyn Stevely, Paris Oleksyn and Jayde Cadieux all scored, while Cadieux notched the game-winner on Friday.

With the wins, Saskatchewan improves its record to 2-10-0-4 and now sit fourth in the Canada West East Division.