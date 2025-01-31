Lodewyk looking to make impact with Raiders down the stretch

Harrison Lodewyk is back in the lineup for the Prince Albert Raiders after missing some time with a lower body injury and the 19-year-old centreman is ready to make an impact down the stretch.

Lodewyk recorded a Gordie Howe hat trick with a goal, an assist and a fight in the Raiders 5-2 win over the Regina Pats on Wednesday night. It was Lodewyk’s fourth game back in the lineup after missing nearly a month with a lower body injury.

“It was lots of fun.” Ldewyk said about being back in the lineup. “I love competing with the guys, going out there and battling. Watching is hard and I really don’t enjoy it, so it’s great to be back.”

Lodewyk was originally selected by the Raiders in the second round, 37th overall in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. So far this season, Lodewyk has registered seven goals and four assists in 27 games. He has also recorded a plus-two rating on the season.

Lodewyk says he likes to consider himself a hard-working player who is difficult to play against.

“I’m going to bring a hard physical element, win my battles, win face-offs, just do the dirty work. That’s my whole game, especially on the forecheck there. When I get the puck on the breakout, that’s when I really lick my chops and try to do some damage.”

Lodewyk has also won 271 faceoffs for the Raiders this season, which ranks second on the team behind Aiden Oiring’s 620 faceoff victories, who leads the entire WHL in that category.

Raider head coach Jeff Truitt says Lodewyk always plays a factor for Prince Albert every night, regardless if he is on the score sheet or not.

“He has been tremendous. Number one he’s never had a bad day, he’s one of the happiest guys you’ll meet. The impact (he has) on our team is huge. When he’s out, it’s a big difference on our team. To have him back now is huge, especially in a key time where everybody’s fighting for points and you’re fighting for ice and everything else. He’s a great face-off guy, a great defensive forward and he can put the puck in the net as well. He provides that energy and that’s what you want. He’s a real glue guy.”

Lodewyk has settled into the second line for the Raiders skating alongside overage forward Niall Crocker most nights. The third player on that line has changed over the course of the season with Krzysztof Macias playing with the pair prior to being traded to Moose Jaw earlier this month. Rilen Kovacevic also spent a significant portion of time on that line before being bumped up in the lineup.

Brayden Dube has been playing with Crocker and Lodewyk as of recent. Truitt says the change was made because each player brings a different skillset.

“You’ve got (Niall) Crocker who always goes to the net front. You’ve got Lodewyk who just gets pressure on everybody because he skates so well. Right now, we’ve got (Brayden) Dube on that line for a little more finish and speed that way.”

The Raiders return to action on Saturday night when they take on the Wenatchee Wild at the Art Hauser Centre. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

