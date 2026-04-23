Local women being featured at ‘Gather: A Prairie Women’s Conference’ in Rocanville

Nicole Taylor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The World-Spectator

Women will get the chance to connect and be inspired at “Gather: A Prairie Women’s Conference” being held in Rocanville on April 25 with three local women hosting sessions that day, and Dr. Jody Carrington as the featured guest speaker.

This is the fifth time the conference has been held in Rocanville, with Rocanville Remedial Massage hosting the event.

Kelsey Selby—who is helping to organize the event and who will be hosting one of the sessions­—says there’s still time to sign up to attend this year’s event.

“My mom, Angela Hutchinson, and Jenaya Crosson wanted to put on something in the hall after they had just built the hall here in town,” she says, explaining how the vent got started. “Both of them were into wellness and thought that it would be a good thing to use the hall for because it’s such a beautiful space.

“There’s not a whole lot of events like this around here for how many rural families there are, and for how many farming wives and women there area. There’s really not a lot that’s targeted to them in our area. There’s lots for the farmers and there’s lots for the kids, but this is just for the ladies.”

In addition to Dr. Jody Carrington, this year’s event will feature three local people—Selby herself, Cassidy Robidoux, and Tami Dovell.

“Jody Carrington is our headliner, and she is a psychologist and an author, and she is dubbed a human connections expert,” says Selby. “We saw her at another event, and she was fabulous. She’s wonderful to listen to. She’s very relatable, and she’s funny, and her talk is mostly centered on like mental health.

“Then there’s Cassidy Robidoux, and she’s a holistic nutritionist and she’s doing a nervous system reset with us and talking about all things holistic and health. She does lots of juicing, so she’s also going to be set up and offering her juices as well.

“We always do a movement break. And I’m going to do a laughing yoga class and just a short little break where we can get up and move and get everybody networking and mingling all together.

“And then we have Tami Dovell. She is a wellness coach, and her talk is about finding happiness.

“We also have a catered breakfast and lunch and a vendor market as well. We start in the morning at nine and then we go all the way until the late afternoon. We usually leave the vendor market open for a bit at the end of the day, so that everybody gets a good chance to look at everything. It’s all handmade vendors by local creators.”

What does Selby hope that women take away from this event?

“For myself, I always leave just feeling inspired and a bit lighter. Sometimes you get so caught up in all of the things that are going on in everyday life that you kind of just start to lose focus of what you know life is all about, and just become too busy, so it’s a good chance to slow down. And also I hope that the ladies that attend really take the time to just focus on themselves instead of everybody else that we’re always looking after.”

Selby says the event has drawn around 150 people in the past but there’s always room for more.

“We would take as many people as want to attend,” she says.

She says they have seen women from as far away as Saskatoon attend the event.

Selby says as long as people contact her for tickets by around Wednesday this week, they can include them in the event.