Local Sea Cadet recognized with King Charles III Coronation Medal

Chief Petty Officer First Class Lydia McDonald of the sea cadet corps 118 RCSCC Rawalpindi, a Grade 12 student at Carlton Comprehensive High School was recently recognized with a King Charles III Coronation Medal.

The medal was presented at the Sea Cadet Annual Ceremonial Review on May 29 at the Prince Albert Armoury. McDonald was also recognized at the Navy League Ceremonial Review. She said it was special to receive the award.

“It meant a lot to me because I do so much with cadets. I’m on not just a provincial council, but a Regional Council which includes Manitoba, Alberta, Saskatchewan and the Territories, so it meant a lot of me because I work so hard doing things with these councils and I work with cadets all over the province.”

McDonald also served in the Navy League before joining the Sea Cadets. She came to joined both because of family influence.

“It was actually a really funny story. My older sister was in cadets and she brought me to a bring a friend night where the ambulance, the firefighters and the police were there and I got put in a stretcher and I was run across the building. Then I was like, ‘I’m joining right here right now,’” McDonald said.

The Government of Canada created the medal to mark the coronation of King Charles on May 6, 2023. It is awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to their communities, province and Canada.

McDonald said that being part of the Cadets has taught her many things.

“I’ve learned a lot about leadership and how to handle a group of people who don’t necessarily know what they’re doing in a situation. I’ve learned how to work with military personnel as well, and just a lot of naval based things.”

McDonald said that everything that she learned will help her in the future.

