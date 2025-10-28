Local Priest honoured for work in Catholic Education

A local priest and now Monsignor serving the Archdiocese of Prince Albert has been recognized for his contributions to Catholic education in Saskatchewan.

On Oct. 18 at the Saskatchewan Catholic School Boards Association AGM, Monsignor Maurice Fiolleau was awarded the SCSBA Appreciation Award.

The Prince Albert Catholic School Board of Education nominated Fiolleau for the award in September in recognition of his service and leadership. The Saskatchewan Catholic School Board Association annually makes a call for nominations for the prestigious Service Awards. Fiolleau said he was honoured to be selected for the award.

“I was very humbled,” he said. “I just felt that, my God, I haven’t done any more than anybody else. It was just very, very surprising that they nominated me for this award because all the other priests also give a lot of their time to Catholic education.

“But I was chosen, so I’m very, very humbled by that and very appreciative of them acknowledging the work that I’ve done over the last 34 years.”

Fiolleau said that the work is important to him because he believes in the value of Catholic Education.

“Plus, as a priest, I believe that it’s part of my job to serve and to minister to that section of the population that I’m sort of looking after,” he said. “(It’s) part of my shepherding and being a pastor at the schools. Each of us have schools that are assigned to us and so I’ve gotten to know a lot of the staff and students over the years, over 34 years.”

He also worked in the outlying communities of St. Louis, Domreny, Bellevue and Wakaw for a decade before coming to Prince Albert in the year 2000.

“Even in the country, I was visiting the schools in St. Louis, Domreny, Bellevue, Wakaw,” he said. “It’s always been important, I think, for me to have a presence in school so that the kids get to know who I am—and the staff also—and just to make that connection with people.”

The SCSBA Appreciation Award is given each year to a person or persons in appreciation of their commitment and contribution to Catholic Education. The Prince Albert Roman Catholic School Division and Board of Education stated in a release that it was honored to nominate the division’s Vicar General, for the award.

“Since 1991, Fiolleau has faithfully served schools, families, and broader community in countless roles—including Deacon, Priest, Vicar, Pastoral Assistant, Chaplain, and committee member of countless endeavors,” reads the press release. “His ministry has been a constant source of strength, encouragement, and inspiration to all whom he serves.”

Fiolleau has recently been named Monsignor by Papal decree, an honor that reflects his faithful witness and distinguished service. Fiolleau said being named a Monsignor was one of the last acts of the late Pope Francis. The Pope named him to the honourary title on April 9 before passing away on April 11.

He said despite the title being honorary, it still carries meaning.

He learned about it on June 3. Bishop Stephen Hero received the letter confirming the honour on May 27.

“We had a Bishop luncheon with our staff here and (the bishop) called me up,” Fiolleau remembered. “I had no clue why he was calling me up to the front. I wasn’t sure. I just didn’t know what had happened. Then when he announced it, I was just speechless because this title, since Pope Francis, they’ve only been giving this title to a priest over 65 years old. I just turned 71…. You don’t expect something like this when you’re out in your 70s. I was very, very touched by that.

The Archdiocese held a special Mass on Friday, Sept. 12 for Fiolleau at Sacred Heart Cathedral.

“I had close to 500 people there. I have a large family and lots of friends and former parishioners and stuff, so it was beautiful,” Fiolleau said.

The Catholic Division described his service as being marked by authenticity as he has devoted himself to supporting sacramental life and parish-school connections and by serving on numerous committees such as Sacramental Preparation, Diocesan Pastoral Council Coordinator, DPCE Monitor, and Pilgrimage Director at the St. Laurent Shrine.

The division also stated that his chaplaincy roles also reflect his remarkable reach and care. He has ministered as Chaplain to the Victoria Hospital, Pineview, Holy Family Hospital, Herb Bassett Home, Rivier Academy, and the Sisters of the Presentation, and as Co-Chaplain of the Catholic Women’s League—all while serving our school community of more than 3,000 students, 350 staff, and countless families. Monsignor is a faithful companion to staff, families, and parishioners across Prince Albert.

They stated that he has made countless visits to classrooms and schools, extending an open heart for students and staff to encounter and share the faith. He takes great joy in working with ministries, supporting reconciliation services, and celebrating youth liturgies such as graduations, school opening masses and school masses.

“I’ve tried to be the presence of Christ to the schools and ‘m always available,” Fiolleau said. “We help with confessions at the schools, we have school masses. I’ve gotten to know the kids and I think they’ve gotten to know me quite well and that’s just a good part of my ministry that I really enjoy. I’ve always said that I’m here to serve and anything that I can do to help promote Jesus, that’s my goal.”

Fiolleau also supported pow wows, and other Indigenous ceremonies in communities. The Division added that his commitment to fostering faith is deeply felt beyond the local community.

He has organized pilgrimages, participated in youth visits to see the Holy Father, and has been instrumental in welcoming new priests and families into the diocese, ensuring their connection is firmly established. His blessings over schools, staff, and families are a testimony to his dedication in nurturing strong ties between home, school and parish. They believe that it is clear that Fiolleau’s ministry is not just a role, but a vocation of love, joy and service.

“We have been so fortunate to have Msgr. Maurice serve our Catholic Educational community. He has joyfully embraced his vocational call in many ways. He is very deserving individual of this prestigious award,” Prince Albert Catholic Division board chair Suzanne Stubbs said in a press release.

