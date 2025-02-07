Local podcast to host Super Bowl charity event

Football fans in Prince Albert will be able to support a good cause while watching the Super Bowl this coming Sunday.

The 306 Fantasy Football Podcast is hosting a Super Bowl charity event in partnership with the Rock Trout Event Centre on Sunday afternoon. It is the fourth year that the podcast has hosted a charity event with previous donations going to KidSport, the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon and the Prince Albert Ronald McDonald House.

The 306 Fantasy Football Podcast is hosted by Jordan Carriere, Armand Schellenberg and Zach Strong. The trio are all teachers by trade and funds raised at this year’s event will be donated to the family of Callam Olver.

In an interview with the Daily Herald on Thursday, Carriere says all three have a good relationship with Olver and wanted to help out a friend during a time of need.

“For people that aren’t familiar with Cal, he’s a teacher here in Prince Albert. He’s involved in many different clubs and print organizations. He’s a guy that all three of us taught with at some point in our career and we’ve also played fantasy football with him. He was in a biking accident and he’s in rehab right now. His family is in the process of making sure that the house will be able to bring him over.”

“There’s also a lot of things that they need to do to accommodate him moving forward including medical stuff, house accommodations, transportation accommodations and physiotherapy. We have this platform that we’ve been running for for a few years now and we accumulate X amount of dollars every year and we want to make a difference. We’ve used this hashtag over time that it’s Sask helping Sask. This is a guy in the community that a lot of people are rallying behind to be able to support him and his family during this difficult time and that’s what we want to do.”

In lieu of purchasing a ticket for the event, football fans are encouraged to bring a donation to the cause and will be presented with a door prize ticket instead. Throughout the evening, there will be a raffle table for various prizes including a Trek Marlin 7 Trail Bike donated by Fresh Air experience, a Mary Kay Pamper package donated by Amanda Hounjet and tickets to a Saskatchewan Rush game donated by the team.

Carriere says the prizes available will suit a large demographic and not just your average football fan.

“There’s prizes that would be good for families. There’s prizes that would be good for the sports fans. There’s pamper baskets with makeup and all kinds of stuff. There’s prizes for everybody. We’re pretty excited that some of these prizes have a very high retail value. We’re hoping that lots of people will be buying lots of raffle tickets and you get the chance of winning an extraordinary prize at a very discounted rate.”

In the three years that the event has been held, the 306 Fantasy Football Podcast has raised more funds each year. To date, the 306 Fantasy Football Podcast has raised $2,000 for KidSport, $2,200 to the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital and $5,400 to the Ronald McDonald House Charity

Carriere says the group is thankful for the contributions and donations they have received every year they’ve hosted the event.

“Preparation is one of them and you learn as you go. The first couple of years there’s things we did and it’s like maybe we wouldn’t do it that way. We could make small changes, just make it work. We’ve been doing it for a few years and we’re getting ourselves out there and the money’s going to somebody or something that people care about. The donations are coming in, the raffle prizes are getting better and better every year. I think it’s just one of those things that as we started getting our name out there a little bit, it’s been going really well.”

The two teams that will be in New Orleans on Sunday competing for the Lombardi Trophy are the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. It is the second time in three years that the two teams will face off against each other.

Carriere says the matchup provides plenty of intrigue.

“Whether you like teams or not, there’s a lot of storylines that are fun to watch. It’s a repeat of the Super Bowl from a couple of years ago. There’s a possibility for KC to three peat. We have people that come just because they’re Taylor Swift fans. There’s the Eagles and Saquon Barkley and he’s having one of the most historial seasons by a running back and Philadelphia has got some revenge involved. A lot of people have a bad taste in their mouths because of the two teams and they’re not well-liked organizations in NFL circles. I’m cheering for the Eagles and cheering for Saquon Barkley to get a ring.”

