Local player gets opportunity to join New Zealand softball tour

The Prince Albert U17 Astros picked up a win and a loss in their doubleheader with the International Softball Academy (ISA) New Zealand squad on June 27.

Following that experience, U17 Astros player Willis Finch had the opportunity to play in two doubleheaders with the New Zealand team on their exhibition tour.

Finch declined an opportunity for a full interview about the experience, but provided a written statement.

“Getting the opportunity to be on the field with New Zealand even just for a few games was an honour,” he wrote. “I appreciate the opportunity and I will remember it for many years to come.”

The Astros jumped out to an early lead and beat ISA New Zealand 3-2 in game one, but the visitors responded with a 4-1 victory in game two.

Finch played with New Zealand on June 30 against the U17 Laird Valley Vikings in Laird and on July 2 against two U20 Saskatoon teams in Saskatoon. Scores for the games were not available.

The Astros began U17 Boys provincials in Laird on July 4. The Astros played the host Laird Valley Vikings in their opening game at 6:30 p.m. Final scores were not available by press time. The gold medal game is scheduled for July 6 at noon.

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald

