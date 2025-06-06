Local performers to host relief and benefit concert for northern wildfire evacuees

There a large number of wildfire evacuees staying in Prince Albert, and local entertainers are hoping to put their minds at ease with a relief concert on Wednesday, June 11.

Sheryl Kimbley and her son, well-known Prince Albert musician LJ Tyson, are organizing the event. Kimbley said Prince Albert is housing many evacuees at the moment, and is worried about their health and well-being.

“Lots of homes are going missing so there’s so much uncertainty,” Kimbley said. “We know that music, from all the years of doing this and asking our artists to come forward, music is healing. What will it do for the evacuees? I don’t know, but I hope it gives them a little bit of relief.”

Kimbley said the idea for a relief concert came after visiting evacuation centres in the city. She said there were Elders lying on cots, and tired mothers with babies and small children. Kimbley said the people and organizations helping the evacuees are doing the best they can, but many of them needed help and a bit of space.

Kimbley said they did a relief concert during the last large-scale wildfire evacuation roughly a decade ago. With so many evacuees in Prince Albert, she said the time was right to do it again.

“You start to worry about them (evacuees) being closed into those places and (start thinking) what can we do to give them some relief to help with the depression and the fear, even if it’s just for one day? Sitting with the CAMP program, sitting with my son who is a part of that and some of our Voices of the North performers and our Prince Albert Grand Council executive, we decided yes, let’s do it again and see if we can get community support.”

Kimbley said they need to raise $2,500 to cover concert expenses. She said they’re paying for everything in advance, so the concert will go on even if they don’t hit that target, but she’s hoping the community will step forward.

As of Wednesday, organizers have received $1,340 in donations. None of the money raised will go to performers. Kimbley said they are all donating their time.

The first wildfire relief concert held years ago raised $17,000 for evacuees. Kimbley hopes they can raise even more this time.

“We are reaching out and hoping we can do a little bit better, but my main goal is to give some relief to these evacuees and provide them with a night of entertainment,” Kimbley added.

Kimbley said PAGC finance will be on ground to collect any donations, cheques, debit and cash. Indigenous Services Canada will also be on site to do Treaty payments, since they can’t go into communities like they normally would.

There will also be bouncy castles and other childrens entertainment on site. The event will be held at the PBCN grounds across from Victoria Hospital.

As for performers, Kimbley said they expect artists from across Saskatchewan to be there. Local performers included Dennis Adams, Stephen Williams, Alex Powalinsky, and Shania Cabilao. The Northern Prairie Dancers, will also perform. Kimbley said they expect to release the full list of performers closer to the concert date.

To donate to the relief concert, call Sheryl Kimbley at 306-980-8501.

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald