Local MLAs Schmalz and Ross named to new 16-member Saskatchewan Party cabinet

Premier Scott Moe’s new cabinet will have two members from Prince Albert when it begins work in the Legislature this fall.

Moe named newly elected Saskatchewan Rivers MLA Eric Schmalz as Minister of Government Relations and Minister Responsible for First Nations, Metis, and Northern Affairs, while longtime Prince Albert Northcote MLA Alana Ross takes over as Minister of Parks, Culture, and Sport, Minster Responsible for the Status of Women, Tourism Saskatchewan, and the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.

The Daily Herald submitted interview requests for Schmalz and Ross but were told they were unavailable for interview requests until Friday.

“This is a new beginning – a new government with a new mandate from Saskatchewan voters, and today we have a new cabinet,” Moe said in a press release. “I know every minister is looking forward to taking on their new responsibilities, addressing the opportunities and challenges that face Saskatchewan.”

Moe’s cabinet has several new faces after high profile ministers Bronwyn Eyre (Saskatoon Stonebridge-Dakota), Gene Makowsky (Regina University), Christine Tell (Regina Wascana Plains, Laura Ross (Regina Rochdale), and Paul Merriman (Saskatoon Silverspring) were all defeated in the 2024 provincial election.

Schmalz and Ross are two of four ministers entering cabinet for the first time. The others are Cannington MLA Daryl Harrison, who will serve as Minister of Agriculture, and Last Mountain-Torchwood MLA Travis Keisig, who will serve as Minister of Environment.

Ross enters cabinet after winning a close race in Prince Albert Northcote. Elections Saskatchewan completed the second preliminary count of 199 mail in ballots in PA Northcote on Wednesday, Oct. 30. After that count, Ross has a 133 vote lead over the NDP’s Nicole Rancourt.

Two minsters will also re-enter cabinet: Ken Cheveldayoff will take over as Minister of Advanced Education, and Warren Kaeding is in as Minister of Trade and Export Development.

The new cabinet is two ministers smaller than Moe’s previous cabinet.

“In the recent election, many people voted to re-elect our government to ensure a strong economy and a bright future, while many others voted for change. Our new government will deliver both,” Moe said in a press release. “We will ensure Saskatchewan’s economy remains strong and growing, while addressing the challenges of a growing province like timely access to health care and improved learning opportunities for children in our schools.”

NDP leader Carla Beck congratulated the new cabinet on their appointments, but said it still represents the “same old Sask. Party.”

Schmalz is the only newly elected MLA who will serve in cabinet. Beck said that means the Saskatchewan Party won’t offer voters the new beginning Moe promised.

“Each of the 15 other members has sat for years – or even decades – in a Sask. Party caucus that has driven Saskatchewan into last place,” reads an NDP statement. “Rearranging the deckchairs won’t change that.”

Beck was particularly critical of Moe’s decision to appoint Jeremy Cockrill as Minister of Health. Beck said the Battlefords MLA did a poor job as Minister of Education, and shouldn’t be rewarded with another high-profile post.

“Relations between teachers and the government hit an all-time low when Jeremy Cockrill was the Minister of Education,” Beck said in a press release. “Saskatchewan already has the worst rates of healthcare worker retention in Canada, and Cockrill’s confrontational style will make a bad situation worse.

“We can’t afford to lose even more doctors and nurses out of the province. Our friends and family already face the longest emergency room and surgical wait times in Canada.”

Beck said the NDP will hold their first in-person caucus meeting on Friday.

The first date of the fall sitting of the Legislature has not been announced.

Cabinet appointments

Alana Ross: Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport, Minister responsible for the Status of Women, Tourism Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority

Daryl Harrison: Minister of Agriculture

Travis Keisig: Minister of Environment

Eric Schmalz: Minister of Government Relations, Minister responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs.

Ken Cheveldayoff: Minister of Advanced Education

Warren Kaeding: Minister of Trade and Export Development

Everett Hindley: Minister of Education

Jeremy Cockrill: Minister of Health

Lori Carr: Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health

Tim McLeod: Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety

David Marit: Minister of Highways, Minister of SaskBuilds and Procurement

Jeremy Harrison: Minister of Crown Investments Corporation and all of its commercial Crown Corporations, and Minister responsible for the Public Service Commission

Terry Jenson: Minister of Social Services

Colleen Young: Minister of Energy and Resources

House leadership