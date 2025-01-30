Local low vision and blind support group hopes for more education about White Cane Week

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

Members of a Prince Albert Low Vision and Blind peer support group are hoping to raise public awareness next week about the challenges faced by residents with low vision or vision loss.

The awareness campaign is part of the Canadian Council of the Blind’s (CCB) White Cane Week (WCW), which falls on the first week of February every year. Events vary from chapter to chapter, but all focus on demonstrating the abilities – not disabilities- of people living with vision loss. “Life is such that things happen and you progress to the point where CNIB gives you a white cane to get about,” said Don Horncastle, a support group member and advocate for residents who are blind or have low vision. “I know within our group here most of us were active, were at one time sighted, and progressed down to vision impairment processes.” CCB chapters across the country will be hosting a variety of events including, open houses, informational forums and more in their local communities to raise awareness and provide information to the public.

In Saskatchewan, Horncastle said there should be more public education about what the white cane represents s people with low vision are not given the appropriate attention and care in malls, banks, queues, and public spaces. “(It) works as a two-way communication device,” he explained. “It should be telling the people around you that this person has limited vision. The ‘should’ part of that is the important part because not all people recognize what the white cane is for.”

Horncastle said some people see him using a cane and incorrectly assume it’s because he struggles to walk. That can lead to strange situations, where someone will wave him forward while waiting in line, not realizing it’s his sight that’s the problem.

He’s hopeful more public education will help people understand what the white cane represents so they don’t make those unintentional mistakes.

Learning how to use a white cane can be a challenging experience, he said, especially in January and February. When people don’t know what the white cane stands for, the learning curve gets steeper.

“In Saskatchewan we have winter and the people don’t shovel the sidewalks,” he said. “The white cane is not very much of an off-road unit. It can’t tell you where the ruts are. I’m learning that with my cane I can feel the difference between icy surfaces and surfaces that are just snow covered, so you judge your pace accordingly. It’s a learning experience.

“Even in the summer time, even in parking lots, I know I have almost been hit a couple of times,” he added. “People are just ignoring your white cane and driving right on through.” Although many CCB chapters will hold public awareness events throughout the year, WCW encourages advocates to make a coordinated “team effort” to host events to maximize the impact of the information provided through open houses, public forums and other educational opportunities. Horncastle highlighted the challenges faced by the people with low or no vision. Examples include being the fear of stigma, where the visually impaired are afraid of being seen as a ‘blind’ person by the residents or in the grocery stores how does a low vision person cope with pushing carts. There is the issue of kids, especially those in primary school age or

younger, they should be taught what the white cane means and how to react when they see a white cane. He also added that the CNIB has classes for people with no vision on how to use it effectively.

“Until you get to join the club that no one wants to belong to, you don’t realize how important it (the cane) is,” he said. “It’s not just a cane. It’s a two-way communication tool.” All road users and other residents are encouraged to look out for and understand the concept of white canes. For more information about White Cane Week, visit the Canadian Council of the Blind website at ccbnational.net.

–with files from Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald