Local car dealership campaign fills Food Bank shelves

Lakeland Ford has been turning its showroom into a collection point for non-perishable food over the past few weeks, part of a campaign to help fight hunger in Prince Albert and across the country.



The “Fill a Ford” initiative is a global effort that encourages dealerships to collect food for local food banks. Brad Thibaudeau, general manager of Lakeland Ford, said thousands of dealerships are taking part, with the goal of raising more than one million pounds of food by October 6.



“We contacted the Food Bank here in town, and they told us canned proteins were what they needed most: tuna, ham, chickpeas, anything that lasts and has protein,” Thibaudeau said. “We encouraged our staff to bring food, reached out to friends and family, and partnered with Lake Country Co-op. Shoppers could buy a pre-packed bag of food right there in the store, and if they did, we gave them a $20 service voucher as a thank-you.”



Thibaudeau said Lakeland staff and customers also donated food directly, and the responses have been encouraging.

“The community came together, and we’re very proud of everyone who helped out,” he said.



The Prince Albert Food Bank says the timing could be better. Executive director Kim Scruby said the fall season is one of their busiest times, and demand has more than doubled since he started in 2017.



“When I first started, we were doing about 700 to 750 hampers a month. We’ve been as high as 1,400, and right now we’re averaging between 1,100 and 1,200,” Scruby said. “With rent increases and power bills, people can’t cut those costs. The only thing they can really cut back on is groceries, and that’s why we see them here.”



Scruby said only 18 percent of the Food Bank’s funding comes from the government, with the rest coming from individuals and local businesses.



“Business partnerships like this are huge,” he said. “It’s the support of the local community that keeps us going.”



Thibodeau said initiatives like this are about more than just collecting food; they’re about keeping hunger top of mind.



“At the end of the day, campaigns like this remind people that there are a lot of people who are hungry,” he said. “Regardless of how they got there, we have a duty as Canadians to make sure they get a chance to eat.”



Donations can still be dropped off at Lakeland Ford until the end of the campaign.