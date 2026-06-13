Local businessman welcomes night in the sky in support of KidSport

May 28 was a windy night for Prince Albert’s Cody Demerais, but he wasn’t complaining.

The Prince Albert resident spent the night in the Dr. Java’s parking lot after successfully raising $10,000 for KidSport PA.

The fundraiser started on the 1st May and run until the end of May, although donations are still welcome. Demerais said the support was incredible.

“Everyone knows what we are doing here today, they have been friendly and super supportive which is nice to see,” Demerais said.

A local business owner and public speaker, Demerais replaced longtime KidSport volunteer Dwight Bergstrom, who began the tradition of spending the night in the scissor lift to raise money. Demerais said it was a pleasure to take Bergstrom’s place.

“I know Dwight told us out with the old and in with the new but I don’t necessarily say that’s what we are doing today. I am excited to help out this year and see how things can go and support KidSport,” he said.



According to KidSport stats, roughly 35 per cent of PA kids are living below the poverty level and as such the kids need the community’s support to participate in organized sports.

Demerais said KidSport is extremely important to support because it helps pay registration fees for kids struggling financially.

Demerais said sports were an important part of his development. It helped him make friends and stay physically active. It also helped boost his confidence.

“One of the healthiest places a young person can be in is sports,” he said. “If we can help a few kids here get involved in sports that will be great.”

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald