Local business hosts fundraiser for Jamaicans affected by Hurricane Melissa

A local man and his business spent Saturday raising money and donations for people affected by Hurricane Melissa, which hit Jamaica on Oct. 28.

Michael Gray and his family and business, M & T Jamaican Cookout, ran a fundraiser on Saturday for relief in his home country.

The fundraiser was at the Crossroads Church Gym and offered a selection of Jamaican dishes available to pick up or have delivered.

Gray explained that he was monitoring the situation and was aware of the devastation Atlantic hurricanes can cause.

“I’m from Jamaica. I’m originally from Jamaica. I’m from Kingston, actually. Born and raised and living in Jamaica, around this time of the year, you kind of fear because it is that season, hurricane season. So you know what to expect. You know what’s coming,” Gray said.

He said that his reaction to the hurricane was awe.

“So when they were showing the system on the Weather Channel, we were up following the updates and everything because I’ve experienced a Category 3, and this is a Category 5 on land,” he said.

The destruction of a Category 5 hurricane is unfathomable to Gray.

“We’ve never had that nowhere in the world before. So I just can’t imagine. I just know what was going to happen, to be honest to you, if it did hit Jamaica and it did hit. And just watching it and seeing my fellow men just going through what they’re going through. Many have lost their homes. Many have lost everything,” Gray said.

His family has been directly affected by the Hurricane.

“My mom, she lost a part of her roof, she lost her business. So I mean, friends and family down there, they’ve lost stuff. So we decided, You know what, we have to do something to help,” Gray said.

The meal served was Rice and Beans or White Rice with a choice of either Jerk Chicken, M&T ribs, Jerk Pork, Fricassee Chicken or Curry Goat for $25. Jamaican music played in the gym, and the gym was decorated with photos of hurricane damage and tropical themes.

“So this is just our way of trying to help, trying to give back in a small way to the people in the country that are less fortunate than we are,” he said.

At the middle part of the day, Gray said that they were doing well.

“I must say it’s good. I can’t complain; the community has really rallied around and really helped. A lot of messages, a lot of good wishes. And this is really nice to hear from your people here in Prince Albert,” Gray said.

Gray said that he was touched that something that affected him has also touched people in Prince Albert and that the message is getting out.

“And that’s what we want,” he said.

Along with the fundraiser, the event also collected non-perishable items for those affected.

“We’re packing some barrels, and we’ll be sending those back to people who need stuff. Like non-perishable items, food items, and stuff. So we’re in the process of doing that right now. We had somebody came today and they dropped off a bunch of stuff as well to go in that barrel, which we really appreciate,” Gray said.

M & T Jamaican Cookout has become a common vendor at many events in Prince Albert but is a side job for Michael and Tara.

“We have done Tapestrama. We have done the exhibition. We’ve done the street fair,” he said. “So we’ve done major stuff in the city, the Winter Festival, so we’ve done all of that stuff.”

“Plus we cater as well. Plus we both work as well too. So we work at the hospital. So we work very hard,” he said.

Gray said that his mother is doing well back home in Kingston.

“She’s doing good. She’s safe. When people ask, I just say, You know what, she’s safe.

Whatever she has lost can be replaced, so she’s safe. And for now, no loss of life on my part. So that’s, well, the last count I heard; it was like 30-something people or 40-something people. So I mean, I can’t complain about nothing,” he said.

He said that the whole venture was to give back to the people.

“I just want to try and help back, help and give back to people who really need it at this time,” Gray said.

To make a donation, people can contact Michael at 206-940-7656 or his wife and co-owner, Tara Gray, at 306-940-6729, or by email at grayom@gmail.com. He said that they can also be connected to via Facebook.

“If anybody out there want to reach out to us by helping us to send back stuff back home, we really appreciate it. Like non-perishable stuff. We have a list of stuff.

“If they want to get a hold of us, they can. And we can tell them what we need or what we can send,” he explained.