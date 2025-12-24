Local business distributes gift cards at Prince Albert shelters

A local Prince Albert business was spread some holiday cheer on Tuesday.

Members of Lions Security Incorporated stopped at the Relative’s Lodge Shelter to drop off gift cards for full meals for those individuals using the shelter.

Gift cards were given out to the homeless at the shelter, in previous year it was distributed along Central Avenue and to elderly people in Cornerstone. Osagie “Leo” Ekhaguere is the president of Lions Security. He says that they wanted to help those who are less fortunate and also encourage use of the shelter.

“The reason why we chose to bring it to the shelter this year is to encourage our people who are homeless at this time to use the shelter facility as a resource for a temporary solution,” Ekhaguere said.

“Most importantly. We do not want to engage the ones on the street because there’s a shelter provided for them. We want them to use any of the shelters instead of roaming about the street, instead of creating encampments everywhere.”

Lions Security serves as the security service for Cornerstone. Ekhaguere said they have become familiar with the struggles of people in that area.

“In Cornerstone, we see them creating encampments, burning bushes and all kind of stuff every time,” he said. “We keep on calling the fire service. We just want them to use the shelters at every time…. That card contains a full meal for each of them, so they can go to McDonald’s and get full meal for themselves. It’s a complete meal drink and all that kind of stuff.

Ekhaguere said they knew the first individual who received a gift card very well from seeing her in Cornerstone and the South Hill Mall.

“I was so happy when I saw her here today,” he said. “I saw her in the shelter, I said, ‘oh my goodness, this is really good.’ We encourage them to use the shelter instead of roaming in and out, and building encampments that is detrimental to their safety and we decided to gift those ones we meet on ground, those ones who are here,” he said.

Ekhaguere said that the act was also an act of kindness.

“We want to show connection, and we want to show the spirit of giving which matters most importantly at this time of the year,” he said.

Ekhaguere said that many people may never receive a gift this Holiday season.

“But we want them to know that they are loved and their impact is being felt. When you are on board a ship, if a particular point is having a problem, the whole ship may actually sink,” he said.

“These people are our own people as well. We have to see how much we can support them at a time like this and to let them know that the community is not forgetting them. We are part of the community and we are remembering them at this point in time.”

In prior years, Lions Security has distributed gift cards at Cornerstone and other locations but Ekhaguere wanted to change the method this year.

“We do it every year but this year … we are bringing it to the shelters so that it’s not just on the street,” he said.

Ekhaguere added that they also tried to make the gift a little larger for this year.

Lions will continue their outreach in the New Year on Jan. 2, 2026, Lions Security will visit elderly care homes, including Point West Living, to share meals and provide guidance on identifying and avoiding scams, combining social connection, enjoyment, and practical education to help seniors stay safe.

