Local artists dazzle at Aurora Art Group Show and Sale

Arjun Pillai

Daily Herald

The Aurora Art Group’s annual Spring Show and Sale drew a crowd of art lovers this Friday evening, offering a vibrant display of local talent.

Held on May 9 at the Prince Albert Wildlife Federation, the event ran from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and featured paintings, pottery, photography, and more from artists across Prince Albert and surrounding communities. The evening included live displays from more than a dozen artists, with guest appearances by Carla Koenig, Chris Relitz, and youth artist Blaire McGee.

Bonnie Denny, who has been with the group for about five years, said the event is not just about showcasing art, it’s about connection.

“I enjoy doing art, and since I retired, I’ve done a lot of it,” she said. “I’ve been with different groups, but I really enjoy this one because they’re friendly and fun.”

Bonnie primarily works with oil paints but occasionally uses watercolour. Her recent work was inspired by the natural beauty of northern Saskatchewan.

“I like doing water and nature mostly, but I can do other things as well,” she added.

Jason Kerr/Daily Herald

Artists from the Aurora Art Group had a chance to show off their paintings at the group’s Annual Spring Show and Sale on May 9.

Mary McLeod, a longtime member and co-chair of the Aurora Art Group, described the event as “pandemonium, but very exciting.” This year, a nine-year-old artist sold her first painting, and guest artist Chris Relitz won the People’s Choice Award for a standout piece created from coffee.

Reflecting on the show’s continued success, McLeod credited the group’s chemistry: “We all get along so very well. A lot of us paint together. Every time we have a meeting, it’s always around a meal. It’s not just about art, it’s about the community.”

This year’s exhibit featured many bright and spring-themed artworks, reflecting the community’s shared relief at the end of winter. While the Spring Show is a one-night event, the group exhibits their work throughout the year at various venues around the city.

“Some are every three months, some every six,” McLeod added. “And then we paint together.”

Founded 21 years ago, the Aurora Art Group continues to provide a platform for local artists to share their passion. McLeod, the last remaining founding member, reflected on the group’s longevity.

“People have come and gone, and I’m still here,” she said with a laugh. “I’m a straggler.”

Each year, the Aurora Art Group aims to support and celebrate Prince Albert’s art scene and this spring’s show once again proved that the spirit of community and creativity in the region is as strong as ever.

—with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald