Local advocate for residents with intellectual disabilities passes away

Sask mourns loss of former president

Gloria Mahussier, a longtime advocate for Saskatchewan residents with intellectual disabilities, passed away peacefully in Prince Albert on Friday, Sept. 5.

Mahussier served as president of Inclusion Saskatchewan from 2010 to 2021, and received the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal and King Charles III Coronation Medal for her work. She was days away from her 72nd birthday.

In a press release, current Inclusion Saskatchewan president Bluesette Campbell credited Mahussier for being a tireless supporter of the inclusion movement, and a champion for disability rights.

“Gloria brought so many people into the work of Inclusion Saskatchewan and dedicated endless hours to improving the lives of people with intellectual disabilities,” Campbell said.

Mahussier oversaw a number of projects during her 11 years as Inclusion Saskatchewan president. The list includes helping to promote, develop, implement Self-Directed Funding (SDF) options, giving residents with intellectual disabilities more freedom in their day-to-day lives.

She was also president during the closure of the Valley View Centre Institution in Moose Jaw, and helped oversee the transition of Valley View residents to community based homes around Saskatchewan.

“The Saskatchewan-made closure of Valley View Centre is a historic step forward for individuals with intellectual disabilities,” Mahussier was quoted as saying at the time of the closure. “We’ve showed that it is possible, that this kind of thing can be done, and that there is no reason why anyone should be living in an institution. It’s undeniable that there is a revolution developing in our province – a revolution towards inclusion.”

Locally, Mahussier and her family lived in Prince Albert for more than three decades. She served as the president of the Prince Albert Branch of Inclusion Saskatchewan, where she helped develop Prince Albert’s Interec Program. The program provides summer recreational and leisure opportunities for children and youth with disabilities.

In addition to her work with Inclusion Saskatchewan, Mahussier also served as chair of the Prince Albert Community Services Centre, and sat on the Prince Albert Early Childhood Intervention board for more than a decade.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a pillar in the work of Inclusion Canada and indeed in our movement,” reads a statement posted on multiple Inclusion Canada social media accounts. “Gloria Mahussier was strongly committed to creating a place where everyone belongs. She worked tirelessly in creating a better world for her son Travis and others in similar situations.”

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, Sept. 13 at St. Joseph’s Church in Prince Albert.

–with files from Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald