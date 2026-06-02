Lobstick, Cayford remain fires of note as Saskatchewan tracks 10 active wildfires, Red Earth evacuation tops 1,200

Saskatchewan had 10 active wildfires Monday afternoon, with the Cayford fire forcing the largest evacuation numbers while crews continued to hold lines on the Lobstick fire near Shellbrook and Duck Lake.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency listed about 1,200 evacuees from Red Earth Cree Nation, about 258 from Shoal Lake Cree Nation and about 130 from the RM of Shellbrook as of Monday morning.

The SPSA said in a response to the Daily Herald that, as of 3 p.m. Monday, three fires were contained, three were not contained, three were under ongoing assessment and one was listed as protecting values.

The agency said the Lobstick and Cayford fires are the current fires of note, while adding that each fire in Saskatchewan brings its own level of concern.

The Lobstick fire, north of Duck Lake, was listed in an SPSA situation update at 18,923 hectares as of 12:45 p.m. Monday and not contained. Communities within 20 kilometres of the fire include the RM of Shellbrook, Town of Shellbrook, Parkside, Holbein, Lily Plain, MacDowall, Duck Lake and Beardy’s and Okemasis Cree Nation.

Premier Scott Moe told reporters during an SPSA media availability Monday that the Lobstick fire started on the south side of the North Saskatchewan River, near Duck Lake, and later jumped to the north side.

Moe said there has been a large effort by local governments, rural municipalities, volunteers, local fire departments and SPSA crews to keep homes safe on both sides of the river.

“I think we’re in a stronger position today than maybe we were four days ago,” Moe said.

The SPSA update listed an evacuation order for RM of Shellbrook Division 2, south of Highway 3, and an evacuation alert for Lily Plain. The update listed about 130 evacuees from the RM of Shellbrook, about 1,200 from Red Earth Cree Nation and about 258 from Shoal Lake Cree Nation.

Bryan Chartrand, SPSA executive director of land operations, said the fire danger rating in the Lobstick area remained high, but precipitation over the weekend helped suppression efforts. He said crews had a good operational period Sunday to establish lines and strengthen the response.

“We’ve experienced very minimal growth to the fire yesterday, so our containment lines are holding,” Chartrand said.

Chartrand said the forecast looked more favourable because of cooler temperatures and possible precipitation, but SPSA was not relying on weather alone.

“There’s many times where we think it’s going to come, and it doesn’t, so we don’t hope on that,” he said.

A major part of the response has involved using natural barriers. Chartrand said aircraft helped steer the head of the Lobstick fire into Callaghan Lake, where it has not jumped the lake. Crews were continuing to cool the flanks and secure dozer, pump and hose lines.

Moe said that work was important because the fire had been making a run toward the eastern flank, with concern about spread toward Holbein, Crutwell and the Prince Albert area.

SPSA said ground crews would continue constructing dozer lines in the South Nisbet and Lily Plain division, while crews in the Callaghan Lake area would continue laying hose to extinguish hot spots along the perimeter. Dozer crews were also expected to build a catch line along the northeast flank toward the North Saskatchewan River. A feller-buncher was also to work with SaskPower to widen a transmission line.

RM of Shellbrook Reeve Christine Strube said Monday that no homes had been damaged in the RM, though some pasture areas and fences had been damaged. She said crews were working to protect a transmission line between Shellbrook and Holbein.

SPSA officials said no residential homes had been lost in the fires. Reported losses included a chicken coop, a shed and an older unoccupied trailer.

The Cayford fire, south of Red Earth Cree Nation, was listed at 11,500 hectares as of 12:45 p.m. and not contained. SPSA listed Red Earth Cree Nation and Shoal Lake Cree Nation as communities within 20 kilometres. Values in the area include SaskPower infrastructure, Wildcat Hill Provincial Park and Highway 55.

Chartrand said crews, aircraft and dozers were working the Cayford fire, with containment lines being established along the north and west flanks. He said no structures had been lost, and some cabins had been protected even after the fire burned past them.

He said officials were not predicting fire impacts to other communities at that time, though smoke could affect surrounding areas depending on wind.

The wildfire situation also drew criticism from the Official Opposition, which renewed calls Monday for the province to release the MNP review into Saskatchewan’s 2025 wildfire season.

Opposition leader Carla Beck said the province is entering another wildfire season while the public is still waiting to see the results of the reivew.

“We’re into an entire new year of wildfires and we haven’t even learned from last year’s massive mistakes on so many fronts,” Beck said in a statement.

The Opposition said the review was expected earlier this year and argued that communities affected by last year’s wildfires should have had more direct input into the province’s wildfire planning.

Moe was asked about the MNP review during Monday’s SPSA media availability. He said the province will release it as soon as it is available and said any recommendations would be acted on as quickly as possible.

“We fully intend to, if there’s recommendations that come from that report, certainly intend to move on those sooner rather than later,” Moe said.

Moe later said the timeline was extended because MNP wanted to do further stakeholder consultation, not because the government was sitting on the report.

SPSA urged residents to stay informed through SaskAlert, community communication platforms, the SPSA website, the SPSA active incidents page and the Highway Hotline.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca