LLRIB names first vice-chief, marking governance shift

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

LAC LA RONGE INDIAN BAND — The Lac La Ronge Indian Band (LLRIB) has named its first-ever vice-chief, marking a historic shift in its governance structure.

The LLRIB has appointed Coun. Jimmy Charles as vice-chief, a newly created role aimed at strengthening leadership capacity, the band said in a news release.

The position was established by chief and council to enhance the Nation’s ability to serve its members across six electoral sections. Charles was selected by council to take on the additional role following the 2026 general election.

Chief Tammy Cook-Searson said the role reflects the Nation’s commitment to responsive and effective governance.

“This role will help ensure we continue to meet the needs of our communities,” said Cook-Searson. “Vice-Chief Jimmy Charles will work closely with me and council members in supporting governance and community priorities.”

As vice-chief, Charles will serve as second-in-command to the chief, with responsibilities spanning leadership support, intergovernmental co-ordination and community engagement across the band’s six electoral sections. He will continue to serve as an elected councillor while assuming the new vice-chief duties, according to the release.

Charles said he is honoured to take on the historic role.

“I look forward to working with the chief, council and our communities as we move forward together,” said Charles.

The appointment marks the first time in the Lac La Ronge Indian Band’s history that a vice-chief position has been formally recognized as part of its governing structure.