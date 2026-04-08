LLRIB mourns passing of former chief and longtime Kitsaki executive

Mourners gathered in Stanley Mission on Wednesday, April 8 to pay their respects to former LLRIB Chief Tom J. McKenzie, who passed away on April 1 at the age of 72.

Staff members lowered flags to half mast at Rhoda Hardlotte Memorial Keethanow High School and Keethanow Elementary School in honour of McKenzie, who spent more than 40 years with LLRIB, including three years as Chief in the mid-‘80s.

“Tom McKenzie was a dedicated and respected leader in our community whose decades of work in governance, economic development, and land rights leaves a lasting legacy,” LLRIB Chief Tammy Cook-Searson said in a statement. “His guidance and generosity and determination will be deeply missed. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and to the Stanley Mission community during this difficult time.”

In a press release, the LLRIB described McKenzie as a beloved community member and “one of the most dedicated leaders in our Nation’s history.”

McKenzie was among the first Band members to complete the LLRIB Teacher Training Program, and later earned his Bachelor of Education with distinction from the University of Regina in 1981.

He served as chief from 1983 to 1985 and later as a Band Councillor. In the ’80s he played a key role in the early development of the Kitsaki Management Limited Partnership.

In the ’90s he served as the LLRIB Land Claims Coordinator, where he led Land and Treaty claim negotiations on behalf of the Nation. He was also a key negotiator on the Agricultural Benefits Settlement Agreement.

Away from politics, LLRIB members remembered McKenzie for his athletic accomplishments. He was a provincial champion badminton player, and represented Saskatchewan at the North American Indigenous Games.

“Tom was a big supporter in many different sports within our community and always gave his heart and mind to the youth and athletes throughout the years,” LLRIB Band Councillor Jimmy B. Charles wrote on social media. “I always was amazed by Tom. He was a good athlete in badminton, volleyball, and basketball, and cheered everyone on.”

The family held a visitation at Beau Lac Funeral Home in Prince Albert on April 7, with a Wake Service in the evening. The funeral service was held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Stanley Mission on April 8.