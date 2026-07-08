LLRIB mourns loss of longtime member

Lac La Ronge Indian Band (LLRIB) is mourning the loss of a longtime member who passed away.

Clifford McKenzie passed away at the age of 64 and leaves behind a positive legacy with the LLRIB.

“The Lac Ronge Indian Band honours Clifford’s lifetime of service and extends its deepest sympathies to his family, friends, colleagues and all those whose lives he touched,” the LLRIB said in a press release.

McKenzie served as the Health Clinic Supervisor in Grandmother’s Bay since December 2022. He also served the band in many capacities including as a guidance counsellor, Adult Basic Education instructor, Public Works foreman, Prevention and Recovery Service worker, Cree language and cultural instructor, Aboriginal Head Start instructor and Operations Manager in Grandmother’s Bay.

Besides his roles, he also served on several LLIRB boards and committees. He was the LLRIB Band Councillor representing Stanley Mission from 1993 to 1997, and served on the Northern Advocacy Board and La Ronge Hospital Board.

“Clifford will be remembered for his generosity, wisdom, and willingness to share his knowledge with others,” the LLRIB said in a press release. “He valued his culture and the northern way of life, enjoying his time on the land as a trapper, hunter, and fisherman.”

McKenzie graduated from Keethanow High School in Stanley Mission in 1981. He went on to obtain a Bachelor of Arts with Distinction and later a Master’s degree in Northern Governance and Development.

Outside of his professional life, McKenzie was a respected pipe keeper who was deeply committed to preserving and sharing traditional knowledge.

“He learned to identify and gather traditional medicines and was always willing to use that knowledge to help those in need,” The LLRIB said in a press release. “His kindness, leadership, and friendship touched many lives throughout LLRIB and beyond.”

The Wake Service was held Wednesday afternoon, with a funeral service scheduled for Thursday at Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Stanley Mission.

editorial@paherald.sk.ca