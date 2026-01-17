The Lloydminster RCMP are searching for the individual who shot a 29-year-old man on 47th Avenue near 27th Street on Jan. 11.
Officers were called to the scene at around 11:40 p.m. They arrived to a 29-year-old man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The man was taken to hospital and is expected to recover.
The man told police he was outside when he was approached by a man who demanded the keys to his vehicle. A struggle ensued, and the man was shot. The suspect then entered a dark coloured SUV and left.
The suspect is described as a heavy-set man of medium complexion and around 5’8. The Lloydminster RCMP General Investigations Section has taken over the investigation.
“This is a troubling crime, “says Jerry Nutbrown Detachment Commander Lloydminster RCMP, “ know that all available resources are being utilized to locate this dangerous suspect.”
If anyone has any information on about this crime or those responsible , please call the Lloydminster RCMP detachment a If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers.
Lloydminster RCMP investigating after suspect shoots SUV owner and steals vehicle
