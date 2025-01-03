LJ Tyson hosting workshop to help people find their inner songwriter

With his band Former Lovers performing later this month, Prince Albert singer LJ Tyson is holding a Songwriting Workshop on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the E.A. Rawlinson Centre.

Tyson said the concept came from Production Manager Dannyll Challis, who wanted the community to have a chance at attending an in-depth songwriting workshop.

“Since Former Lovers is performing at the Rawlinson Center in a few weeks, he asked me to lead the workshop, and I’m super excited to do it,” Tyson said.

“It is going to be just helping people tap into their inner songwriter, their inner poet. I love sharing whatever I can with people in regards to songwriting, because it has been so important to me.”

The songwriting workshop is on Jan. 11 from 1-4 p.m. The workshop is free and open to all ages.

Tyson said songwriting helps him to express himself and overcome life challenges.

“I’ve always been a little bit socially awkward and I have a really hard time expressing myself through just spoken word,” he explained. “When it comes to me needing to express myself, to let people know how I am feeling, it’s most effective in my songwriting, and that’s what I love sharing with people because through talking to different kinds of people and travelling performing throughout the years I meet a lot of people who feel the same way.”

Tyson said writing songs helped him express how he feels. Now, he’s hoping to help others who struggle with expressing themselves develop the same skill.

“Not that I’m a master by any means, but if I’m able to share anything throughout my experiences I’m very happy to do so, and I’m honoured that that the Rawlison wanted to hold this workshop,” he said.

Tyson described himself as “a very shy and socially awkward person.” He said that can be quite isolating, but performing music has been an antidote. “I think that’s why I’ve been drawn to making music and that’s why I’ve been drawn to sharing my music in performances on stage,” he explained. “That’s kind of the only way I can have an energy exchange with people that I in my head think is similar to what an outgoing person can do.”

This workshop will be another way to connect to those people who want to learn to express themselves through song.

“I kind of crave that and I kind of need that,” Tyson said. “I’ve been told there are other people who feel that same way and that’s who I’m really hoping to connect with.” He added that the workshop can also allow people to learn from a diverse musical background. Tyson said he’s big into the singer-songwriter folk music aspect, but also has ideas for pop songs for the radio.

“There’s a million ways to go at it in my perspective and I’m excited to see that people have signed up to hear my take on it,” he said. “That’s such a that’s such an honour for such a socially awkward … person like myself.”

There are only 10 spots for the workshop, to register contact the box office at 306-765-1270.

Former Lovers performance is on Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m. at the EA Rawlinson Centre. Adult tickets are $30 and students/seniors tickets are $26.50.

