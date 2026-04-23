Living sustainably

Patricia Hanbidge

Orchid Horticulture

As we are approaching Earth Day, it is a good idea to talk about how to live and how to garden with a bit more thought towards sustainability. Did you know that a sustainable landscape will actually help to conserve resources, reduce labor input and is more economical as well? What makes up a sustainable landscape? How do you make sustainability an integral part of all that you do in the field of horticulture?

A sustainable landscape is one that is responsive to the environment. It actively will contribute to the development of healthy communities and improve the quality of life. It may increase energy efficiency, restore habitats, clean the air and water, sequester carbon, be re-generative and create value through significant economic, social and environmental benefits. Believe it or not a sustainable landscape will do all this and not take anything away from the beauty of your space.

Everywhere in the world, usable land is becoming more scarce and even more valuable. Because of this we need to ensure that the space we are using and enhancing is providing additional value by rewarding the senses, promoting a healthy community and an environment conducive to its many users. It is all about working with the environment to create a space with balance.

So how do you easily convert a conventional landscape to one that is more sustainable? A couple of ideas you may want to consider is to reduce the amount of turf you have. We often see landscapes with large areas of lawn that are never really used as a turf space. Reducing the size of these areas will reduce water consumption, chemical and/or organic additives as well as the physical work required to maintain it.

Saving the water that is provided by Mother Nature will also help to reduce the footprint of your outdoor space and still provide that moisture when it is needed. A surface layer of organic mulch on the soil surface will also reduce the amount of water your garden may need. An added bonus is you will have less weeding to do!

Growing a good variety of plants will increase the number of beneficial insects, and pollinators to your garden. These beneficial critters will help you to care for your outdoor space and will provide much entertainment to all who may be in the garden or at least viewing the garden. Remember, that having a little bit of water available for those thirsty critters will help them to make your garden their happy home.

Plant trees that have a deeper root system. These trees can access water that is deeper and thus rely on a water source that you might not have to supply. Bur oak and Scots Pine both are considered to be a tap-rooted tree and thus can dig deep for a drink during our hot summer months.

Last but not least, it is important to provide shade to your dwelling on the south and west sides. Shading the walls and the roof area will make a huge difference to the comfort inside your home. Also, if you happen to frequent outdoor areas in the hot part of the day, these areas too can benefit from some shade that provides respite from the hot summer rays.

Patricia Hanbidge is the Lead Horticulturist with Orchid Horticulture. Find us at www.orchidhort.com; by email at growyourfuture@gmail.com on facebook @orchidhort and on instagram at #orchidhort. Tune into GROW Live on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/orchidhort or check out the Youtube channel GROW…