Nature…. it is so often an afterthought for us. Yet, so much research is now showing that spending time in nature, whether observing wildlife or engaging in outdoor activities, reduces stress, anxiety, and depression while enhancing cognitive function, creativity and overall well-being.

Living Sky Wildlife Rehabilitation (LSWR), a wildlife care facility based in Saskatoon receives over 2300 wild animals a year in need of help. We know that nature and the wildlife feed our souls, whether we are spending time on our backyards, feeding the birds, or if we are lucky enough to live in the country alongside our wild neighbours.

LSWR is here when that wildlife needs us. We are one of the northern-most rehabilitation centers so we receive animals from around the province, particularly from the north. We are often in need of rescue volunteers in more remote areas of the province who are able to assist in transporting the animals closer to Saskatoon.

Our dedicated staff and volunteers spend thousands of hours rescuing, transporting and caring for these animals to give them a second chance. The joy they feel upon being returned to the wild where they belong is contagious, bringing us the same sense of happiness for them knowing our hard work has paid off.

From sparrows to hawks and owls to squirrels and porcupines, all wild animals have a role to play in our ecosystem and contribute to the health of our environment. Even when we may not really appreciate having them in our yards or neighborhoods, they are a vital part of our world and we rely upon them for our own survival on the planet to maintain the delicate balance of the earth.

If you care about the environment and the wildlife, consider joining us in our work, as a rescue volunteer, as a donor, or as a supporter in other ways. For more information about LSWR, check out our website at www.livingskywildliferehabilitation.org or watch the docu- series Staying Wild on Citytv. https://www.citytv.com/shows/staying-wild/

If you have questions or concerns about wildlife you can reach us by phone at 306-281- 0554 24 hours a day.