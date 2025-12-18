Living Skies Music Festival reveals 2026 country, rock lineup

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

HUMBOLDT — The Living Skies Music Festival has announced its lineup for 2026, bringing country and rock acts to Humboldt for a two-day event June 27 and 28.

The third annual festival will feature a country night on June 27, headlined by Brett Kissel, Aaron Pritchett and Kalsey Kulyk, along with additional performers.

Rock night follows June 28 with Trooper, Chilliwack and The Hip Experience, a Tragically Hip tribute band, also set to take the stage.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Dec. 15, at 8 a.m. through livingskiesmusicfestival.com. Organizers said a limited early-bird ticket launch will allow fans to save up to $100 on a weekend pass, nearly 50 per cent off, while quantities last.

Festival organizers say the 2026 event builds on growing momentum, including being named a Music Festival of the Year finalist by the Saskatchewan Country Music Association.

Humboldt Mayor Rob Muench highlighted the lineup on social media, calling the festival a great Christmas gift idea and encouraging residents to support the local event.

The festival will again run Saturday and Sunday, returning to the same format used last year. Organizers previously announced a Friday-Saturday schedule but said the change was made to avoid a conflict with another recently announced festival.

Businesses interested in advertising or sponsorship opportunities are encouraged to contact the festival through its website.