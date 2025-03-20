Live at Broda Lounge presenting Joel Rohs and Olivia Morelli

The Live at Broda Concert Series presented by Timberline Music Productions has a special show coming up on March 21.

Prince Albert and area music legend Larry Krause has organized a series of live concerts at the Gary Anderson Community Centre in Christopher Lake and the series is known as Live at Broda Lounge. The next show is going to be a duo consisting of Olivia Morelli and Joel Rohs.

“Joel Rohs, of course, is very well known in the area here, not only for his work at the Rawlinson Centre as the soundcheck guy, but in various different bands and excellence in guitar playing, and currently he’s the lead guitar player for Jake Vaadaland and the Sturgeon River Boys,” Krause said.

Rohs currently has some time off and teamed up with multi-instrumentalist Morelli, who is well known in the fiddle camp community in Saskatchewan.

“They’re both top class performers,” Krause said. “This has the makings for an incredible night of music.”

The Live @ Broda Lounge is going well according to Krause.

“We’d always like to see things go better, but on the same token, the entertainment has been top notch. The reviews that we’re getting back from the people that have been coming out to the shows have been very good,” Krause said.

“I’m very pleased with the response that people are giving. I’ve worked hard to try and put something good together for the folks and it’s turning out to be paying off,” he added. Krause said that he is looking forward to a great show. The show is on March 21. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the show itself starts at 7:30 p.m. Krause said that they have made a few changes to make the show even more family friendly.

“A little bit ago, we adjusted the ticket prices for kids. All of our shows are family friendly and we would really like to see people come out with families and have some of the younger kids exposed to this calibre of talent as well, so kids prices are $5 for under so it makes for a great cheap family event to go to,” Krause said.

Tickets are available at Lakeland Liquor or by calling 306-961-4694.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca