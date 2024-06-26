Little Red to re-open on Wednesday

After being closed one week ago, the core area of Little Red River Park is ready to re-open.

The City of Prince Albert closed the main entrance to the park on June 19 due to concerns about flooding approaching levels observed in 2013. However, on Tuesday, June 25, the City announced the main gate would reopen.

“The Park was closed as a precaution to ensure the safety of guests and users of the park,” reads a City of Prince Albert press release. “River levels remain higher than normal, but peak flows have been experienced and it is now considered safe to allow the public back into the space.”

Early signs show the riverbanks have help up, according to the City. Inspections will occur as water levels recede.



Although the main entrance from Hwy 55 will be open, the Pine Grove Entrance Gate will remain closed.