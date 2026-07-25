Little Red River Park toboggan hill set for upgrades

Little Red River Park’s toboggan hill is set for improvements after Prince Albert city council approved a contract for earthwork, grading and fencing at Monday’s meeting.

Council voted to award Request for Quote 49 of 2026 to Snake Lake Construction Ltd. for $109,969.50, plus taxes, for a total project value of $122,066.15. The work will be funded mostly through a $100,000 contribution from the Rotary Club of Prince Albert’s 2025 Lobsterfest fundraiser, with the remaining cost coming from the city’s approved 2026 Parks and Open Spaces operating budget.

The project is meant to make the hill safer and easier to use. The city report says the work includes a new accessible walking pathway, clay hauling and compaction, topsoil placement, seeding and cedar post-and-rail fencing. The improvements are also meant to help control erosion and extend the life of the winter recreation area.

Parks, Recreation and Culture Director Jody Boulet told council the regrading and rail system are meant to respond to concerns the city has heard from the public.

“That’s the focus of the regrading work that we’ll be doing,” Boulet said.

Boulet said the rail system will create more of a barrier and also help people climb the hill.

“The rail system is also going to assist individuals going up the hill to be able to hold on to the rail,” he said, adding the surface can be slippery.

Coun. Troy Parenteau raised the issue after noting the design appeared to include a walking path near the north end of the hill. He asked whether the pathway and regrading would help address concerns around the washroom area.

Boulet said those concerns are being built into the project.

Coun. Blake Edwards asked whether the safety improvements would remove some of the fun features children enjoy, including jumps.

Boulet said that is not the goal.

“We certainly wouldn’t want to be taking any fun away,” he said.

Boulet said better snowmaking and grooming in the future could make the hill both safer and more enjoyable. He said some jumps have been made informally over the years and are not always identified, which can catch users by surprise.

“I think properly making them and constructing them, but also identifying the fact that they’re there, so that if you choose to take that jump, you can prepare for it,” Boulet said.

Edwards also asked about another hill near the Rotary Adventure Park. Boulet said that area was never promoted or maintained by the city as a toboggan hill. He said the footprint of the Rotary Adventure Park grew as additional partners came on board, including features such as zip lines, and it was no longer safe to allow sliding into the base of the playground area.

Coun. Tony Head said he was pleased to see the safety improvements move forward. He said he has used the hill many times with his daughters over the years and called the park an important local asset.

Head also asked whether the remaining project cost from the operating budget had been discussed during budget deliberations. Boulet said administration did not know the exact amount at that time, but had held back contingency funding when the project went out for quotes.

Council approved the motion.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca