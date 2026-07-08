Little Red playground temporarily closed due to flood risk

The playground in Little Red River Park has been temporarily closed due to the risk of flooding caused by high water levels.

“With elevated river levels, additional rainfall in the forecast, and the potential for conditions to change quickly, we want to ensure we are taking appropriate precautions,” City of Prince Albert Parks and Open Spaces Manager Tim Yeaman said in a press release.

Heavy summer rainfall over the last few weeks in Prince Albert have raised the water levels higher than usual in the North Saskatchewan River, leading to the closure of the playground area in Little Red.

Yeaman said water creeps towards public areas of the park, which sparks concern about park user safety.

“The City of Prince Albert has made the pre-cautionary decision to temporarily close the specfic area of the park, until water levels stabilize, and weather and site conditions improve. The core area of Little Red remains open to the public for the time being, including the Cosmo Lodge,” reads a City of Prince Albert press release.

Park visitors are asked to stay away from the closed area, marked with signage and fencing, and stay away from any locations which may be affected by flooding. Visitors are encouraged to stay aware of changing conditions, and exercise with caution.

The playground area will remain closed as the City of Prince Albert continues monitoring the park to determine if further measures are required. Once water levels stabilize and an on-site assessment is made, a decision will be made regarding re-opening of the playground area.