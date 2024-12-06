List of what you can recycle at SARCAN grows

Saskatoon StarPhoenix Staff

Saskatchewan residents can now recycle more materials at SARCAN depots, thanks to a partnership with SK Recycles.

For the new provincial program focused on packaging and paper, SK Recycles will collect flexible plastics and foam packaging from all 73 SARCAN depots across the province, the organizations said in a news release on Thursday.

SARCAN will also accept non-deposit glass bottles and jars that aren’t allowed in household recycling bins.

“We’re passionate about supporting household packaging and paper recycling in Saskatchewan and advancing environmental outcomes through this program,” said SK Recycles vice president of operations Sam Baker.

“We’re here to support, educate and encourage everyone across the province to recycle more and recycle right, so that we can create a more sustainable future for our province.”

This approach is similar to one used in B.C., which has a 74 per cent recovery rate, with 94 per cent of collected material being recycled, the release said.

“This expansion will not only help us meet our commitment to build cleaner, greener communities across Saskatchewan, but it also means new green career opportunities for the people of all abilities in our province,” said SARC and SARCAN Recycling executive director Amy McNeil.

Consumers can already take advantage of this service, which launched with a marketing campaign on Dec. 1. More information is available on both organizations’ social media and websites, SKRecycles.ca and SARCAN.ca.

The following items can now be returned to any SARCAN depot:

— Flexible Plastics (plastic bags, standup and zipper lock pouches, crinkly wrappers and bags, plastic net bags, plastic protective packaging).

— Foam Packaging (foam takeout containers; foam trays for meat, seafood, or vegetables; foam protective packaging for electronics or appliances).

— Glass Bottles and Jars (bottles and jars for olive oil, pickles, jam, etc.).

These materials will be recycled in Saskatchewan and Western Canada, the release said.

Glass will be made into reflective beads for road marking paint and fibreglass insulation. Flexible plastic will become plastic pellets for manufacturing new plastic products, including bins and buckets. Foam will be prepared for picture frames and crown moulding.

The change is a response to the provincial Ministry of Environment’s new regulations for managing household packaging and paper, the release said.

These regulations call for a full Extended Producer Responsibility program, where producers of products containing household packaging and paper are financially and operationally responsible for collecting and recycling these materials.

“This partnership between SK Recycles and SARCAN is a homegrown solution that will benefit our communities and help us achieve our Solid Waste Management Strategy goals,” Environment Minister Travis Keisig said.

“By working together, these programs will significantly boost waste diversion across Saskatchewan and help us reach our targets of reducing waste per person by 30 per cent by 2030 and 50 per cent by 2040. This is a big step forward for our province and our environment.”