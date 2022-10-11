Lions celebrate 75th anniversary in Prince Albert

Suzanne Bantle

Prince Albert Lions Club

The Prince Albert Lions Club celebrated their 75th anniversary on Friday Sept 23, 2022, at the Coronet Hotel. Past International Director Lion Garnet Davis was the guest speaker.

District Governor Lion Beryl Bauer inducted a new member Dr. Chosica Buffet to the club with her sponsor Lion Connie Bonar.

The Lions club was formed on Sept 23, 1947 and was sponsored by the Saskatoon Downtown Lions club with the first president being Dr. Chipperfield. The club held their meetings at the Empress Hotel with a total of 34 chartered members to start serving the community of Prince Albert.

The Prince Albert Lions Club is part of the largest international service club organization with more than 1.4 million members in approximately 46,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world.

Helen Keller challenged the Lions to be “Knights of the blind”. The club collects and packs new and used eyeglasses, sunglasses and sends them to CLERC in Calgary where they sort and sanitize them and then are sent to third world countries for the less fortunate to assist others with their vision.

The Prince Albert Lions Club with 4 other clubs made a commitment to the Rose Garden Hospice for $50,000 with a matching grant from Lions International for $50,000. They have also sponsored the Pineview Therapies Room as a joint project with the other clubs. The Lions Club has been organizing the Prince Albert Exhibition Parade and we operate a booth at the exhibition to sell raffle tickets. The Lions club has donated the Lions chocolate Easter rabbits, poinsettias at Christmas, Easter lilies to senior care homes. Every year the Lions sell the chocolate Easter Rabbits to the public as a fundraising project. The club has been the organizers for Operation Red Nose for the last 12 years. Operation Red Nose is a project where volunteers drive the owner of the vehicle home in their own car.

The Lion’s club is looking for people to join this worldwide international organization. We meet the 1st and 3rd Monday of the month in our club room which is located under the grandstand at the exhibition grounds. For more information phone 306-960-9448.