Lindberg seeking fifth term as Sask Rivers trustee

Arne Lindberg is seeking a fifth term on the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division board of education in the City of Prince Albert.

The long-time trustee said he is running again because he finds the role rewarding on many levels.

“I really enjoy what I’m doing. Going into the schools and seeing the kids doing kids stuff, learning, being excited about learning, seeing that the bright lights in their little eyes, that motivates me to do as much as we can possibly as a school division to make sure that every student in our school system achieves as the best that they can achieve,” Lindberg said.

Lindberg initially ran for the position of trustee in 2008 because he wanted to give back to schools in Prince Albert. he was the former the principal at Arthur Pechey, but retired in 2007.

Along with that experience, Lindberg said that he offers insight after being a student, parent, teacher, administrator and now trustee in the division.

“I look at the position with both eyes wide open and again trying to determine what is the best route for our school division to basically get the best bang for our buck,” he said. “Money is tight. We’ve been underfunded for 10 years now.”

Lindberg continues to work in education in roles other than as a trustee. He works as an exam invigilator (exam supervisor who makes sure individuals don’t cheat) at Sask Polytech in Prince Albert for Adult Education.

He wants to maintain the current direction of the division if re-elected.

“My goals as a possible returning trustee would be to maintain the course of direction that we’ve got to enhance the services to classroom teachers and education associates to make sure that they are best equipped to handle the different challenges within each classroom in our school division,” Lindberg said.

He observed that classrooms have changed over the years. He said the next school board will need to make sure the province is aware of the diversity Saskatchewan schools have, and that they need to be funded properly.

Lindberg is also member of the Rose Garden Hospice board, the Community Service Center Board, the Joint City/School Board advisory committee, Provincial Public Complaints Commission, and a Notary Public and Marriage Commissioner.

Lindberg served four terms on Prince Albert City Council representing Ward 6. He said looks forward to serving another term on the board of education.

The Municipal and School Board elections are scheduled for Nov. 13.

