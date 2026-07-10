Light Up Prince Albert returns with message of hope

Light Up Prince Albert Festival returns this weekend with a message of hope

The Light Up Prince Albert Festival is returning for a second year with two days of free family activities, worship music, food, speakers and a Saturday morning March for Jesus.

The festival runs Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11 at the Prince Albert Exhibition Grounds. Events begin Friday at 1 p.m. and run until 11 p.m. The March for Jesus starts Saturday at 10 a.m. from Redeemed Christian Church of God Victory Temple, located across from the library, before returning to the exhibition grounds for lunch at noon. The festival then continues from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Cindy Koob, servant chair of the Light Up Prince Albert Festival, said the event is meant to bring people together in a spirit of love, unity and hope.

“Light Up Prince Albert is a family fun festival that brings people from all walks of life together in a spirit of love and unity,” Koob said. “Our theme this year is hope for the future.”

Koob said the festival will include stories from people who have overcome major challenges, including homelessness, trauma, poverty, addiction, gang life and violence. She said organizers want those stories to show that people can move beyond hardship and become strong contributors to their families and communities.

“We are committed to fostering thriving communities through coming together for food, family time and fun,” she said.

This is the second year for the festival. Koob said last year’s event showed organizers that bringing together people from different churches, backgrounds and parts of the city can be challenging, but it can also work.

“We learned that it’s absolutely doable, and we are so pleased to offer this festival entirely free to the public,” she said. “It’s really a labor of love for our communities.”

The festival was held in August last year. Koob said it has been moved earlier in the summer after last year’s weather felt unusually cold.

“It felt like winter in August, and we’re hoping the weather is going to be much nicer this weekend,” she said.

This year’s festival will include face painting, bouncy castles, free movies from Ken’s Roadshow, worship bands, free food and children’s programming. Child Evangelism Fellowship will offer Backyard Club sessions at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

Koob said organizers will also have supports available for people who may be struggling. Chelsea Gareau, founder of Stick and Stone Counselling in Saskatoon, will speak Friday and Saturday and will also be available for support. A prayer team will also be on site.

“People should expect a lot of joy and a lot of fun,” Koob said.

The March for Jesus will include stops to pray for different parts of society, including education, business, police services and corrections. The march will return to the exhibition grounds for free bison burgers and hot dogs.

Koob said everyone is welcome, including people from other faiths or backgrounds.

“It’s not meant to do anything but to love and bring community together,” she said.

Organizers have more than 100 volunteers and presenters involved, with Koob estimating about 15 churches are participating. The event will also be streamed online through the festival website.

Koob said minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. If weather becomes poor, the festival will move inside the exhibition centre.

“We want people to feel loved and connected,” she said. “Everyone is welcome, everyone is equal, and everyone is loved at this festival.”

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca