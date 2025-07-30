‘Life of a Settler’ camp sends youth back in time

Children in Prince Albert will soon have the chance to travel back in time, thanks to a unique summer camp hosted by the Prince Albert Historical Society (PAHS).



Running from August 5 to 8, the “Day in the Life of a Settler” camp invites children to explore what it was like to live as a young settler in 1920s Saskatchewan.



The camp is based at the Evolution of Education Museum, an original schoolhouse built in 1920 that operated until the 1960s, and is designed to give campers a hands-on experience of life a century ago.



“They’re going to experience a day in the school, a day at home on the farm, and then we’re going out to Vintage Power Machines for a tour on Thursday,” said Jeri McKelevey, the Society’s Programming and Outreach Coordinator. “On Friday, we’re having what they called ‘field day’ and a community picnic, just for the campers. They’ll be playing all kinds of old-fashioned games and finishing off with a ball game.”



Throughout the week, participants will engage in a variety of activities inspired by early 20th-century farm life. Kids will sew their own beanbags, learn traditional games like hopscotch and skipping, try their hand at milking cows and collecting eggs, churn butter, and make friendship bracelets.



“There’s no modern technology involved,” McKelvey said. “They’ll be learning how children used to make toys from what they had around them and how they entertained themselves without screens.”



The camp is open to children roughly 7 to 12 and runs each day from 9 a.m. to noon. Campers are asked to bring a water bottle and simple snack, though extra water and snacks are available on-site if needed.



On Thursday, the camp will meet offsite for a guided tour of the Vintage Power Machines Museum, where children will explore antique equipment and machinery used by early settlers in the region.



“We hope they walk away with a better understanding of what life was like back then, and that kids in the past weren’t all that different from kids today,” McKelvey said. “They loved to play, they had imaginations, and they were part of their family’s work too.”



The camp is priced at $50 for the full week, but McKelvey emphasized that affordability shouldn’t be a barrier.



“If that poses a challenge for families, they just need to reach out to us; we do have some scholarship options available.”



Ten children are currently registered, and five spots remain open. Interested families can register online at www.historypa.com, by calling 3067642992, or by visiting the Historical Museum at 10 River Street East.



This program is part of PAHS’s broader seasonal offerings, which also included a July “Voyageur” camp and a Mini Explorer Camp for younger children aged 4 to 7.