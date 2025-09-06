Library presenting talk on History of HBC in Prince Albert

The Mahon Auditorium at the John M. Cuelenaere Public Library is hosting a free event to learn about history in Prince Albert on Sept. 9.

Prince Albert Historical Museum board member and longtime volunteer Connie Gerwing will be presenting a talk on the History of the Hudson’s Bay Company in Prince Albert.

Vieng Enchanh, communications and marketing coordinator with the Prince Albert Public Library explained that the new idea was actually based on a Lifelong Learning series the library used to host.

“Connie was part of the organisation that did that,” Enchanh said. “What they did was find interesting speakers and lectures and they would come to use the library facility.

“We thought that would be an interesting thing to bring more people in.”

Gerwing previously did the talk as part of Coffee and Conversation at the Museum in 2023.

Enchanh said she approached Gerwing about it because she had experience.

“I approached her on it and she gave me some ideas,” Enchanh said. “She was excited to be part of it. We both think that it’s a good thing for the community to continue with learning and activities that will enrich the community.”

Enchanh said the topic is relevant because of the recent closure of Hudson Bay stores.

“We were just sitting brainstorming, thinking of what to do,” she said. “Then I asked her if she had other presentations that she’s done before. We thought of this since the Hudson Bay just closed and it’s been on the news.”

The event is at 7 p.m. and admission is free. Enchanh said free admission is another great way to get people into the library.

“I’m hoping people will come because it’s different and it’s engaging for people to learn about stuff that they always wanted to learn about, but they never had the chance. Who wouldn’t want to go and look for Hudson Bay history,” she said.

Enchanh said the goal is also to motivate learning. She said it will help people connect with others, gain insight and ask questions.

Library Week is October 12 to 18 and she said that she is planning another concert similar to the ‘Save Our Seats’ concert’ the library hosted in June.

“We are doing another concert coming in October. I’m trying to get that going, trying to get that started and for Library Week (so) look out for that,” Enchanh said.

The History of the Hudson’s Bay Company in Prince Albert is in the Mahon Auditorium on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.

