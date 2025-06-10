Library fundraiser showcases youth talent while saving aging seats

Arjun Pillai



Daily Herald

Prince Albert’s public library is hosting a live music event on Saturday, June 14, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., bringing together young local musicians in a fundraising campaign christened Save Our Seats.

Held at the John M. Cuelenaere Public Library, the concert aims to raise money to repair worn-out seating in the library’s aging auditorium. Entry is by donation.

The event marks another chapter in the library’s ongoing revival. After reopening its doors in October 2020 following COVID-19 restrictions, the library has gradually returned to its role as a vibrant community space, now offering not just books, but rehearsal rooms, live performances, and youth outreach.

The Mahon Auditorium, located inside the John M. Cuelenaere Public Library, has long served as a vibrant cultural hub in Prince Albert. In 2022, it hosted the annual Prince Albert Music Festival, featuring student recitals in piano and vocal disciplines. More recently, during Saskatchewan Library Week, the library featured a screening of Unsung Heroes and a popular all-ages improv comedy. The auditorium even featured several local productions earlier this spring, including the triumphant return of Smokescreen’s ‘Dead Men Don’t Eat Quiche.’

The ‘Save Our Seats’ concert’s origin, however, is rooted in something much smaller: a group of teens.

“This started when some teenage boys needed a place to rehearse,” said Vieng Enchanh, the library’s coordinator of communications and marketing. “They didn’t have a garage or anywhere to go, so the library offered them a space to practice their music.”

The event features performances by the Prince Albert Band, Prince Albert Jam Group, St. Mary’s Jazz Band, the Prince Albert Youth Jazz Orchestra, and Pianist Eric Bews.

Performers were brought together largely through word of mouth, Enchanh said.

The funds raised will go toward replacing the torn and outdated seats in the library’s auditorium, a space used for events, programs, and music rehearsals.

“It encourages the community to come see our library, see what we offer, and it supports the youth, letting them know we’re here.” Enchanh added.

The response to the campaign so far has been positive.

“People seem to have a buzz about it, so I’m hoping everybody comes,” she said. “If it’s a success, we’re hoping to make it an annual event.”