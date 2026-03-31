Liberals Vote Against Four Conservative Tough-on-Crime Bills

My Conservative colleagues and I were very disappointed that the Carney Liberals last week rejected our four common-sense measures to make our streets safer. Every single one of our crime bills tabled in the House of Commons was done to protect Canadians and to respect victims. But the Liberals said no to all of them. Here are the bills:

The Jail Not Bail Act (C-242) would have repealed Liberal catch-and-release bail laws, kept violent repeat offenders behind bars, and introduced tougher bail rules for major crimes like firearms offences, sexual assault, and home invasion.

Parole Review Reform (C-243) would have extended parole intervals for convicted murderers from one year to five, reducing the repeated trauma families face at annual hearings.

One Law for All (C-220) would have ensured that non-citizens convicted of crimes would face the same sentences as Canadians, ending the two-tier justice system that allows lighter penalties based on immigration status.

Consecutive Sentences for Sexual Offences (C-246) would have required offenders convicted of multiple sexual assaults to serve consecutive sentences, ensuring justice for victims and preventing reduced effective jail time.

Canadians deserve to feel safe in their homes, their parks, and on their streets. This is why we also introduced Bill C-272 this week to ban supervised drug consumption and injection sites from operating within 500 metres of schools, daycares and playgrounds.

According to Health Canada, fentanyl is now the most used drug at federally approved consumption sites, accounting for nearly half of all visits. Yet, when recently asked about the number of approved supervised injection sites located next to schools and daycares, the federal Health Minister could not provide an answer because her own department

doesn’t collect this information.

While provincial governments have already announced the closures of supervised

consumption sites that are enabling drug use, there is a clear need for federal leadership, given the federal Health Minister is directly responsible for the legal authority over drug-consumption site operation.

Allowing such sites next to children is dangerous and unacceptable. No parent should have to worry about their child walking through a cloud of fentanyl smoke on the way to school.

I will continue to fight to restore safety on our streets and accountability for all. Randy Hoback

Randy Hoback is the Member of Parliament for the federal riding of Prince Albert