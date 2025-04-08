Liberals in the lead among young voters

Natasha Bulowski

Canada’s National Observer

After a few years trailing the Conservatives, the Liberal Party is in the lead among young voters – and at least one political youth group is clear about what it wants the party to do with that support.

New polling by Abacus Data found the Liberals have taken the lead among voters aged 18 to 30. On March 31, Angus Reid published similar findings that show an upswing of support for the Liberal party — in both men and women aged 18 to 35 — compared to this time last year.

This image is an excerpt from Angus Reid’s polling data published on March 31, 2025. It illustrates what percentage of Canadians surveyed intended to vote for the federal Liberals in March 2020 to 2025.

Jaden Braves, CEO and founder of the youth-led non-profit Young Politicians of Canada, says the shift makes sense to him. Canadians of all ages were tired of former prime minister Justin Trudeau. Along with being a fresh face, Prime Minister Mark Carney has “a huge amount of experience” after leading the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, he said.

In an April 3 report, the group published highlighted 11 priorities ahead of the federal election, including more accessible education, the climate crisis, unemployment, affordable housing, integration of AI and eliminating boil-water advisories on reserves.

The main undercurrent through most of the priorities is “making sure we have fundamental human rights,” Braves said.

“That means clean water on reserves. That means reinvesting and solving the climate crisis.”

To Alex Marland, a professor of Canadian politics at Acadia University, there is a simple reason younger voters are shifting their voting intention to the Liberals.

“They, like many other Canadians, are gravitating toward the Liberals … as a hedge against Donald Trump and his tariffs,” Marland said.

Mexico and Canada were excluded from the Trump administration’s most recent round of tariffs but trade disputes between Canada and the US have dominated the news cycle for months, making it a key election issue.

The Liberals have the momentum, but it’s early in the election cycle and momentum can switch at any time, he said. And, the leaders’ debates are still to come — in French on April 16 and English on April 17 — both in Montreal.

Typically, anything happening before the leaders’ debates is known as “the phony war” in political science circles, Marland said.

“All these things are happening and people aren’t really paying attention, and they don’t really pay attention until there’s what’s known as a ‘focusing event’ that causes everyone to pay attention … to start making up their mind,” Marland said. Usually, that event is the leaders’ debate. Maybe not this time.

“What’s different about this campaign is it almost feels like the focusing event has happened. The focusing event that gets everyone to pay attention is Donald Trump.”

Angus Reid’s March 31 poll has Carney leading across almost all demographics, with the exception of men aged 35-54.