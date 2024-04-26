Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

The Swampy Cree have met with all branches of government. There are three signatory tribes, Swampy Cree Tribe, The Pas Mountain, and Moose Lake.

There are quite a few newly formed bands like IR20, IR21, that try to take over lands that belong to the long-established Swampy Cree Tribes.

The government used the Indian Act to amalgamate. It called Indigenous treaties, it says we are not Indigenous. We are not Indian Act. We are the signatory treaties. Nation to nation as long as the sun shines, river flows, and grass grows.

Why is the Saskatchewan government giving and signing off lots of acres of land for deforestation that belongs to the Swampy Cree Nation? No conciliation mean while crown corporations are selling the land to companies for logging, mining, and peatmoss processing. These activities are doing damages to the environment.

Under who’s authority are all our resources being taken? Who negotiated all these damages and destroyed our lives and species and the environment? They did not adequately consult our tribe. They are encroaching into our treaty land. They are taking our resources and using money elsewhere instead of giving it back to the grassroots people and the communities.

The governments would not be able to operate without our resources. Where are our resources going?

We have meetings with the Government of Canada in the future and our plans are to make some dams, and low level crossings. Reclamation also short out the fiddles from the drums.

William Sewap, Chief Mike Dorion, George Cook, Marcel John Budd, Prince Albert