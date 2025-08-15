Letter: Thank you to a good Samaritan

Dear Editor,

On Tuesday, Aug 12, I had an incident in the Safeway parking lot. We are from Warman but our family doctor is in Prince Albert. We stopped to pick up flowers for the doctor, (she lost her father not too long ago). My husband stayed in the car and I was walking into the store when I was bumped by a car.

The lady driver was slowly backing out of her parking slot and I was in her blind spot. Meanwhile a “Good Samaritan” was yelling for her to stop so she wouldn’t run over me as I was laying on the pavement. The gentleman not only stopped the driver but continued to help to find my husband and the police.

The police came and were so kind, then the ambulance came and checked me out and wondered if I should go to the hospital, but we were on our way to our doctors appointment.



Anyways, I want to thank the gentleman who kept me from getting more than a bump, the police officers and the ambulance drivers. They were all so helpful and kind.



Sincerely,



Priscilla Fouquette

Warman, Saskatchewan