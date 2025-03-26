Letter: reader wants to axe Hoback Tax

Dear Editor,

I hope Randy Hoback has thanked you for donating to his campaign.

Our taxes pay the salary of our MPs as well as their expenses (travel, office rental, phone…and communications). This is good, except that the last category, “communications”, is abused by Mr. Hoback.

MPs can use our tax dollars to inform constituents about the work they are doing in Ottawa – the bills, legislation, votes, committee work, etc. If their party is in office, it is no surprise that they slant their reports in favor of the status quo. If they’re in opposition, you can expect them to be critical. Fair enough.

Unfortunately, Mr. Hoback crosses the line. Nearly half of a recent mail-out from Mr. Hoback was devoted to a large grainy photograph of Justin Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh, with bold headlines attacking Singh. It looked like the front page of the National Enquirer.

Today, I received his March 25 “Report”. It certainly isn’t an MP “report” to his constituents. It is clearly a political leaflet. It lays out the Conservative platform for the current election, complete with their slogan and poster. As such, it should be paid for by the Conservative Party – NOT taxpayers. I suspect it is illegal as well as unethical.

So we are ALL paying for Randy Hoback’s election campaign. If you are a Conservative supporter, when the party asks for a donation, you can tell them that you have already given.

I think Mr. Hoback’s response would be” Well, everybody’s doing it.” My response: “That doesn’t make it right.” It’s small wonder that people get cynical about politics and politicians. We need to turn that around. Let’s axe the Hoback tax.

Lon Borgerson, MacDowall