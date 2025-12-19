Lehner Electric donates to Co-op Leisure Centre

Daily Herald

The City of Prince Albert announced the donation of $75,000 from Lehner Electric Ltd for the Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre on Dec 16.

The Lehner donation is the latest in a string of contributions from local residents, businesses, and service clubs. Brad Lehner, the owner of Lehner Electric, said donating was an easy decision.

“It’s my pleasure to be able to contribute to this project,” Lehner said. “I am a firm believer in giving back to the community, especially to sports.”

The donation means the Lehner Electric name will be displayed below the scorekeeper boxes in the two indoor ice services.

Lehner said sports played an important part in the lives of his children when they were growing up, and he wanted to show his appreciation.

“We have given to different organizations and for different purposes throughout the years but today we are contributing to the development of sports in our community,” he said.

The donation will be added towards the $10m ‘Play It Forward’ fundraising campaign that the City is embarking upon to develop the facility.

Coun. Dawn Kilmer accepted the donation on behalf of the City. She said Lehner Electric has been a trusted and respected local business for many years, and the City was happy to have their support

“We built this wonderful facility for the families of Prince Albert for generations to come and the Lehner family is an amazing family who have made our city better and continue to contribute by this donation,” Kilmer said.

“I want to express our heartfelt gratitude for our generous contribution to the Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre,” she added. “Your support is deeply valued and we are proud to associate and partner with you on this project.”

Kilmer said the facility is already seeing a lot of use. So far, she said, the reviews have been positive.

“This generous sponsorship reflects the Lehner family’s deep and longstanding commitment to Prince Albert,” Kilmer said in a press release. “Their support of the Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre will benefit residents for decades, and we are proud to recognize their contribution within the new facility.”

Also on hand for the donation were Brad’s wife, Carey, and his children, Ben and Randi. The family said the facility is fantastic, and they hope Prince Albert residents treat it appropriately.

“Enjoy it, respect it and appreciate it,” Brad said.

This was the first of two donations the Play it Forward campaign announced this week. For more information on the second donation, please see Saturday’s Daily Herald.

