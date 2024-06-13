Lehner always looks forward to performing back home

When the Street Fair takes over downtown Prince Albert on Saturday, a familiar face to many will be headlining the event.

Katelyn Lehner will be performing live on stage from noon to 1 p.m. and says it’s great to be back performing in her hometown.

“I’m so looking forward to it.” Lehner says. “Like I say every time I have the opportunity to get back to my hometown of Prince Albert, that’s always an extra special show for me. My family is able to come out and I’m able to see old friends. It just feels like a nice little welcoming.”

It’s been a big year for Lehner, releasing her new single ‘City Cowboy’ back in October and being nominated for the Female Artist of the Year by the Saskatchewan Country Music Association (SCMA). She was nominated for the award in 2022, but Tenille Arts took home the honour.

Lehner, who won the SCMA Emerging Artist of the Year Award in 2021, says the nomination shows that her hard work has been paying off.

“That’s so exciting. There’s so much work and time that goes into being an emerging independent artist and so much work behind the scenes as well. To be nominated as a female artist of the year is just such a nice pat on the back from everyone in Saskatchewan and the SCMA. To be included with the other artists is just a really special feeling.”

When talking about the inspiration of her new single, Lehner says her youth spent on the family farm just minutes outside of Prince Albert was a big factor behind the song.

“We were raised in the city, but like I said, we’ve always had this farm for many years. It’s 10 minutes from our front door to the gate, so we spent a lot of time in the big city.”

“Living in Calgary for multiple years when I was doing my university degree and competing as a Team Canada track and field athlete, I’ve spent time in the big city. As much as I love the big city, I can appreciate both ways of living. There’s just something about that farm life and the peacefulness of wide open space that is really special to me.”

Lehner will be performing from 12 to 1 p.m. Other artists performing at the Street Fair include Josh Stumpf, Karissa Hoffart and the Big Muddy Band, Black Rain, The Hourhand and Justin LaBrash & True North.

