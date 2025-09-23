Legion Week kicks off with flag raising ceremony

Legion Week in Prince Albert kicked off for the third year with a flag raising ceremony at the Legion Hall on Sunday morning.

The annual celebrates the Royal Canadian Legion, and allows people to learn more about the organization and who it represents. Legion President Rick Hodgson raised the Legion and Canadian Flag to officially kick off the occasion.

“Legion Week was brought in by Dominion Command for the Legions to get a week set aside, to have a full week of events and get our Legion recognized and open up the doors for celebration,” Hodgson said.

Legion Week was held for the first time in Prince Albert in 2023, but it has been celebrated across Canada for several years. Hodgson said he hopes to see it continue to grow.

Hodgson said that kicking off the event with a flag-raising ceremony which featured all the regular Legion pomp and circumstance was a nice way to open the week. He said Legion Week was an important opportunity to let people know what goes on at the Prince Albert branch.

“(It’s to) see what we’re all about, see what’s inside the doors and what all we do because there’s a lot more going on than just what’s happening in the building and events that we have outside,” Hodgson said.

“We’re getting a lot more people seeming to help, with the support we’re getting as far as volunteers and that.”

Legion and ANAVETs member Grant Ursaki emceed the kickoff after the marching on of the colours by the Legion Colour Guard and singing of “O Canada”.

Mayor Bill Powalinsky brought greetings on behalf of the city and Prince Albert Northcote MLA Alana Ross brought greetings on behalf of the province.

The City of Prince Albert has already proclaimed Sept. 21 to 27 as Legion Week in the City.

Legion Week will also recognize several anniversaries; the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain, and the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic, the end of Second World War, and the 170th Anniversary of the founding of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Hodgson said it was a big year for memorializing in 2025.

“Now it’s on to Remembrance Day and (to) get the kids to recognize what was all done and keep the history going so they can know what it’s all about,” Hodgson said.

ANAVETs and Legion member Grant Ursaki gave a history of all of the anniversaries to conclude the event before a brief speech by Hodgson.

On Monday evening, there was a volunteer appreciation night.

“A lot of different faces coming in the door the last little while so hopefully they keep on coming and get the word out because a place we can’t forget about is the Legion and the history of the veterans and the world wars,” Hodgson said.

Tuesday night is a games night courtesy of the Saskatchewan Seniors Fitness Lakeland District beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday night will be the weekly Jam Session where residents can bring an instrument and play along, or just sit back and enjoy the music.

Saturday Sept. 27 at 5:30 p.m. is the regular Saturday Supper that the Legion host. Supper is $13 a plate. The Legion tends to not run Saturday Supper over the summer because people are away.

Following the ceremony there was a breakfast smorgasbord by donation inside the Legion.

Hodgson added that events like Legion Week, Decoration Day and Remembrance Day all help keep the Legion’s mission in the public eye.

For a complete list of events, please see the Royal Canadian Legion #2 Facebook page.

