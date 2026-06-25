Legion to host provincial track and field camp

Athletes from across Saskatchewan will make their way to Regina for the Royal Canadian Legion’s annual provincial track and field camp.

The 59th annual provincial track and field event will run from July 6-10 and will welcome up to 200 high school athletes from across the province. Participants in the camp have to be born between 2009-2013.

Camp director David Burke says Saskatchewan does things differently in track and field hosting a full camp.

“We go right from the grassroots, so we have approximately 175 athletes every year come and they do everything. They do a long jump, high jump, they do them all along with all of throwing. The last two days they do their event specialties, and then that way they’ve done it all. They get all the coaching right from the grassroots up. We have coaches from the Saskatchewan Athletic Association and they come to do all the coaching for us.”

The Saskatchewan Legion Command has also won the bid to host Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships in 2026 and 2027. Opening ceremonies for the camp are scheduled for Monday, July 6 at 1:15 p.m. at the Canada Games Athletic Complex in Regina.

With participants coming in from across the province, Burke says one benefit is the networking and friendships that are formed during the camp.

“We talked to a lot of different people at the provincial camp in Saskatoon last weekend, and with all the kids that are coming and that have been through it, they make friendships. They get coaching that some of them likely have never seen from small communities before, they’ve been doing it themselves, so they’re making those kind of contacts, having friendships for forever. The people you meet, it’s just phenomenal, so your networking is the best thing about the whole thing, to get to know the people from across Saskatchewan and Canada.”