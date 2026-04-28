Legion receives grant to support food service from NLCDC

The Prince Albert Legion Branch will improve food service after a generous grant from the Northern Lights Community Development Corporation.

Last week the Northern Lights Community Development Corporation donated $27,904.54 to Royal Canadian Legion Branch #2 in Prince Albert for upgrades and new equipment to cook food in the Legion.

Legion President Rick Hodgson said they applied for the grant because the Legion has had equipment issues.

“We had actually put in for the donation for a piece of equipment in our lounge that broke down,” he explained. “We got a cost estimate for a new one, and we sent them a grant application. They replied back with a yes and brought us a check. That’s what helps keep our business going like when stuff in the Legion is getting old.”

Hodgson said the funding comes at a crucial moment.

“It is time to start replacing, and … they’re good enough and generous enough to help us out,” he said.

The Legion plans to replace a deep fryer used for making deep fried food for the Legion Lounge. Hodgson said that he discussed it with the NLCDC and the way the food availability benefits others.

“At our Legion, with the seniors’ homes around there and every event we have, that fryer is going steady,” he explained. “People pop in for lunches from the homes all day long and on the weekend and in the evening. They get good use out of it. It really is put to work.”

Hodgson said it was great the grant could be used for a practical purpose that could benefit many people.

“It’s not just something where we want to make an order of French fries once in a while,” Hodgson said. “It goes steady. Like I say, with the seniors, they like something different.”

NLCDC General Manager Geoff Despins said the Legion falls in the catchment area of the NLCDC. The area includes the City of Prince Albert, RM of Buckland, RM of Prince Albert, PAGC communities and independent reserves like Peter Chapman.

“It’s a huge area that we cover, and of course, the Legion of Prince Albert falls in our Catchment area,” Despins said.

Despins added that the NLCDC likes to support as many events and organizations as it can in the catchment area.

“We are proud supporters of the Legion and helping out,” he said. “Whatever we could do to help support local organizations or organizations that are not-for-profit, that’s what we do. It’s been enjoyable and it’s been fun.”

He said that if people are interested in applying for grants they can do so through a portal at their website or give the NLCDC a call. He said that they are quite happy to support anyone that they can.

“If you reach out to us, we’ll make sure we have a chat and see how we get support,” Despins said. “If you’re in our catchment area, we’ll do our best to get you.”

In a release, the Legion said that it is extremely grateful and very humbled for the continued support and donation grants from NLCDC.

“Northern Lights Development, they’re a great organization to us and other people. The stuff they donate really comes in handy,” Hodgson said.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca