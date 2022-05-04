Legion outlines plans for new monument in Memorial Square

A project to erect monuments in front of City Hall to honour Afghanistan and Korean War veterans, and the peacekeepers who served alongside them, is in the works for the City of Prince Albert.

The proposed project will feature one large monument depicting cut out silhouettes for the different branches of the Canadian Armed Forces and two smaller monuments of soldiers standing guard. Memorial Square is the suggested home for the monuments, near the City’s cenotaph, plaques, and flag poles for the Legion and Army, Navy & Air Force Veterans.

Vice president of the Royal Canadian Legion’s Prince Albert branch Brenda Cripps says she’s hoping the monuments will educate those that are unaware of the wars and conflicts that have occurred since the Second World War.

“I feel like by erecting this monument, people will be made more aware of our veterans and what they did for us and for Canada,” she said.

The project is estimated to cost $25,285.78, with some additional costs for lighting. The Royal Canadian Legion has approved $17,000 in support of the monuments and a grant for close to $13,000 was awarded by Veterans Affairs Canada.

“To this day, there are still people who do not know about the wars and conflicts since World War Two,” Cripps said. “We would like to remember and honour all of our veterans since then.”

Many members of City Council expressed their support for the project during Monday’s Executive Committee meeting.

“I love the idea. Let’s find ways we can honour all of our veterans and all of our service members,” said Ward 8 Coun. Ted Zurakowski. “Collectively, I think we can move forward, and I appreciate the efforts of the Legion in pushing us to have this conversation.”

The project has been referred to the Community Services Department for review, with hopes the monuments will be installed by the fall.

Cripps said they’re working with an artist based out of Saskatoon to build the monument. She said he’s worked with the legion before on monuments, and has always done a good job.