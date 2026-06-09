Legion and ANAVETs recognize sacrifices on Decoration Day

The Prince Albert Legion and ANAVETS joined representatives from the local cadet corps on Sunday for the annual Decoration Day at South Hill Cemetery.

The two groups placed Canadian flags on markers next to the graves of local veterans in recognition of their service. ANAVAETS President Floyd LaVallee remembers going out on Decoration Day when he first joined the ANAVETS. He said it was a positive experience, but a lot has changed.

“These days here, the veterans are just about all gone and it’s different,” LaVallee said.

“I remember these guys, we had so much good times with them and now it seems like the kids aren’t aware of it. They don’t seem to care too much about it. But I think we need to advertise it a lot more. That’s the big thing.

“This is a very special day for the veterans. For everybody, it should be.”

Cadets placed Canadian flags at each grave during the ceremony.

Decoration Day is recognized by most Legions and ANAVETS. LaVallee said that the presence of cadets was special to him.

“My kids all were in the cadet movement,” he explained. “Three of them joined the forces, and two of them had pretty good careers. They’re retired now, so it’s just so much fun. That cadet movement is something that I would recommend for anybody, any young person. It’s such a good movement.”

LaVallee said the goal is to remember the sacrifices veterans made overseas. The event falls on the Sunday closest to June 6 (D-Day), which this year fell on June 7, the day after the 83rd anniversary of D-Day. LaVallee said that he remembers when D-Day was taught in schools.

“I don’t know if it’s being taught in schools now,” he said. “They don’t learn enough about it. It’s something that they just don’t talk about it.”

He said that the veterans organizations do try to teach about the veterans sacrifices.

“We go on Remembrance Day, we talk to different schools and have colour parties at the schools and try and explain what it’s all about,” he explained. “They put on a good program at the schools that we go to, but I don’t know if they really understand what it’s all about.”

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



Floyd LaVallee and Rick Hodgson placed wreaths as part of Decoration Day at South Hill Cemetery on Sunday. Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



The joint Colour Party marched on as part of Decoration Day at South Hill Cemetery on Sunday.

Grant Ursaki acted as emcee. The Chaplain for the service was Major Ed Dean of the Salvation Army.

Legion member Marie Mathers did the scripture reading. Dean also read the Gospel message.

Lauren Lonheis acted as the singer for the afternoon. Ursakie read the Honour Roll for 2026. LaVallee and Rick Hodges laid wreaths for the ANAVETs and Legion, respectively. Dean also placed the ashes in remembrance.

Following another prayer, those in attendance performed the Act of Remembrance. The cadets placed Canadian flags to mark the grave sites of those buried in the cemetery who died in any conflict.

Local cadets decorated some of the graves before the ceremony, then finished the rest afterwards.

The event opened with ‘O Canada’ and concluded with the ‘God Save the King.

The Legion and ANAVETS team up on Decoration Day each year and alternate putting together the program. This year it was the ANAVETS turn. LaVallee said that the two groups are great partners.

“It’s beautiful to do that,” he said. “We couldn’t do it alone. The Legion are such a good partner and we get along so good together. It’s just amazing, it’s a lot of fun.

“I’m enjoying it, but it’s getting a little hard for this old fellow.”

Following another prayer, the Act of Remembrance was performed. Canadian flags were placed to mark the grave sites of those buried in the cemetery who died in any conflict.

Local cadets decorated some of the graves before the ceremony, then finished the rest afterwards.

The event opened with ‘O Canada’ and concluded with the ‘God Save the King.’

The Legion and ANAVETS team up on Decoration Day each year and alternate putting together the program, this year it was the ANAVETS turn.

After the service, everyone who attended was invited for lunch at the Legion.

“I just enjoyed coming, but I sure miss the veterans because they were so great for me and, of course, for all the schools that we went to,” LaVallee said.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca