Legal action filed over lockout of striking 15 Wing Moose Jaw workers: union

Larissa Kurz

Regina Leader-Post

Union leadership says it is pursuing legal action after an “illegal lockout” was imposed against striking civilian employees at 15 Wing Moose Jaw earlier this month.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) — representing members of the Union of National Defence Employees (UNDE) Local 40807 — says it has filed an unfair labour practice complaint against sub-contracted employer Sodexo Canada for failing to provide the required 48-hour notice before initiating a lockout on May 13.

“We have filed legal proceedings for an illegal lockout, which they say was a misunderstanding,” Marianne Hladun, PSAC’s regional vice-president of the Prairies, said from the picket line last week.

“We understand the law, we believe it was an illegal lockout and we will be pursuing that action, including Sodexo being responsible to pay wages as they turned (employees) away from their work.”

Hladun said replacement workers have been brought in since the strike began. Unionized employees continue to walk the picket line this week.

A spokesperson from Sodexo had declined to comment on the ongoing dispute.

UNDE Local 40807 workers began a rotating strike on May 12 after negotiations with Sodexo stalled after about a year at the table. A day later, those arriving for their scheduled shifts were turned away, according to PSAC.

Hladun said wages and benefits are the primary issues at hand, with workers dissatisfied by the offer made by Sodexo.

“It was not comparable with the market, it’s not comparable on other bases where employees are doing this as federal public service workers, and so we’re saying enough is enough,” she said.

“Starting wages are barely more than minimum wage, but yet if you ask anyone on this base, they are critical to the operation of this base.”

UNDE 40807 represents around 35 employees at the base near Moose Jaw, including custodial staff, cooks and general support workers.

The local’s collective agreement expired on Dec. 31, 2023. Talks between the union and Sodexo reached an impasse in December of 2025.

lkurz@postmedia.com