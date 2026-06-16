Learning to say ‘no’ at the office is a survival skill

Faith Wood

Many employees are quietly reaching a breaking point at work.

Experienced staff have retired or moved on, positions remain unfilled and the people left behind are expected to absorb the extra workload without additional time, support or compensation.

At the same time, technology has created a culture of constant availability where emails, texts, Teams messages and “quick questions” never stop arriving.

Without healthy boundaries, work simply expands to consume whatever time and energy employees are willing to give it.

The result is a growing number of people who feel permanently behind, mentally exhausted and increasingly resentful.

Many have stopped taking proper breaks. Others are so accustomed to constant pressure that they no longer recognize how unhealthy their work habits have become.

The modern workplace has quietly blurred the line between being dedicated and being endlessly available. That distinction matters.

There is a difference between occasionally working hard during demanding periods and functioning in a constant state of overload. Unfortunately, many employees now treat chronic stress as normal professional behaviour.

One of the most important workplace skills today is learning how to establish healthy boundaries before work consumes every available part of the day. For many people, that starts with learning how to say a polite but firm “No.”

That can be uncomfortable, especially for conscientious employees who genuinely want to help others. Many fear appearing selfish, unco-operative or ungrateful. Others worry that setting boundaries could damage their reputation or even threaten their employment.

So instead, they keep saying yes to:

• One more project.

• Another late meeting.

• Answering emails at night.

• Unrealistic deadlines.

• Responsibilities that should probably belong to someone else.

Over time, those constant small concessions begin to pile up. What starts as professionalism gradually becomes exhaustion.

One of the biggest mistakes overwhelmed employees make is trying to manage impossible priorities entirely on their own. Instead of absorbing every request automatically, employees need to start pushing prioritization back where it belongs.

That can be as simple as saying:

“I can complete this today, or I can finish the other assignment you gave me. Which one would you like prioritized?”

That single question often changes the entire conversation. It forces managers and supervisors to recognize competing demands instead of leaving employees silently struggling to satisfy all of them simultaneously.

It also helps to document shifting priorities and unrealistic workloads. Keeping track of assignments, deadlines and changing expectations creates clarity for both employees and managers.

When every task is treated as equally urgent, eventually nothing is manageable.

It is also important to recognize that not every request is truly urgent simply because somebody labels it that way.

Modern workplaces are filled with interruptions disguised as emergencies. Constant notifications destroy concentration and create the illusion of productivity while meaningful work falls behind.

Employees need uninterrupted time to think, prioritize and actually finish their work. Protecting focused work time is not poor teamwork. In many workplaces, it has become necessary for survival.

There is nothing normal about living in a constant state of exhaustion. Prolonged stress eventually affects concentration, patience, motivation, sleep, physical health and relationships outside of work.

Many people convince themselves they simply need to push harder or become more efficient.

But no amount of personal productivity can permanently compensate for unrealistic workloads and constant interruptions.

Healthy boundaries are not about refusing to help others or avoiding responsibility. They are about creating a workload that is sustainable enough to allow people to continue producing quality work without sacrificing their health in the process.

In reality, employees who protect their time appropriately are often more effective, not less. They think more clearly, communicate better and produce stronger work because they are no longer functioning in a constant state of exhaustion.

The first attempts at setting healthy boundaries may feel uncomfortable, particularly in workplaces that have grown accustomed to unlimited access to employees’ time and energy.

But employees who never protect their time eventually discover something dangerous: work never stops asking for more.

Faith Wood is a professional speaker, author, and certified professional behaviour analyst. Before her career in speaking and writing, she served in law enforcement, which gave her a unique perspective on human behaviour and motivations. Faith is also known for her work as a novelist, with a focus on thrillers and suspense. Her background in law enforcement and understanding of human behaviour often play a significant role in her writing.